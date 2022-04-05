Residents have probably noticed some drilling, pounding and sawing sounds emanating from Legacy Plaza in downtown Ludington this week.
Workers from Heirloom Construction have been out with excavators and other construction equipment, handling some overdue repairs in the now-fenced-in plaza area.
Weather conditions prohibited that work from being done in 2021, as was initially planned, according to Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
“What they’re doing now is completing some punch-list items that they couldn’t do because the weather hit too early in the fall,” Tykoski said. “There was a lengthy list at the end of construction, as there always is, and they’re getting to it.”
Tykoski said there’s a patch of concrete that needs to be repaired surrounding the compass emblem at the center of the plaza’s walkway. Depending on how things go, portions of the emblem itself might have to temporarily come out.
“The concrete around (the compass) had some cracking issues, so depending on how they repair that, parts of that might have to be removed and put back in,” she said.
Tykoski added that there’s a “variety of other items” that workers are planning to get done as soon as they can.
The work should be finished soon, as long as the weather, but the timeline depends on Mother Nature.
“This portion should only take a week or so, but with rain and weather I can’t say for sure,” Tykoski said. “A large piece of concrete like that, you don’t want to do in inclement weather.”