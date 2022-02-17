High praise has just come in for Legacy Plaza.
The plaza was named Project of the Year in the category of structures costing $1 million to $5 million by the Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
The project was forwarded to the association’s national office for a higher level of competition, according to Awards Chairperson Karen Mondora.
Community Development Director Heather Tykoski said everyone involved — from engineers at Prein & Newhof, local contractors, city officials and supportive residents — “should be very proud of the recognition of their work and dedication to make this project a reality.”
“The impact of the project on the downtown, after one year, is already being seen,” Tykoski said. “It is one more space that makes Ludington special.”
The plaza is “a game-changer for the City of Ludington,” and the award “simply confirms what our team knew all along,” said Josh Wickham, owner of Heirloom Carpentry & Construction and contractor project manager on the plaza.
“It is an honor to be named in this award as part of an incredibly dedicated project team that included mostly local contractors sharing their talents in a way our community can enjoy for years to come,” Wickham said.
The plaza was completed last summer after about 10 months of construction. Its history stretches to the 1980s, when morphing the area from a two-way street into a community gathering place became one of the first goals of the nascent Downtown Development Authority.
Over the years, that stretch of James Street was increasingly closed to traffic until becoming a pedestrian-only space for farmers markets, picnics, concerts and other events known as James Street Plaza.
Its transformation into Legacy Plaza was done with a $2.1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, over $250,000 from the DDA and $52,500 from private donors, according to Tykoski.
The association’s award banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls.