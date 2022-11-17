When construction on Ludington’s Legacy Plaza started back in 2019, no one expected that in November 2022 it would be name Project of the Year in the category of structures costing $1 million to $5 million by the Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
The city hired Michigan-based company Prein & Newhof to develop and design the project that the city had been thinking about constructing for many years.
“In the past 12 years, plans have been created and the Downtown Ludington Board … began saving as much as they could of their small budget to hopefully one day transform the space into a ‘public plaza,’” community development director Heather Tykoski stated.
Tykoski said that when Ludington was listed as a low- to moderate-income community by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, it qualified for a public infrastructure grant that could be a possible funding source for the project.
“The city applied and was awarded a 90/10 grant which resulted in $2.1 million in grant funds for the project. Prein & Newhoff prepared an estimate to update the renderings of the plaza that had been created previously,” Tykoski said. “The board selected them based on their proposal. Once grant funds were awarded, the DDA signed an additional contract with them to engineer the project design.”
With the grant in hand, along with $389,710 in private donations and fundraising efforts by the DDA, the city was able to move its Legacy Plaza dream forward based on Prein & Newhof’s design.
Tykoski stated that the city had dreamed about having a space like Legacy Plaza for many years.
“There was no town square or gathering place for people to come together,” she said. “What we see in downtown development is that a gathering place is essential for a downtown.”
The city discussed with the Prein & Newhof how they wanted to incorporate the history of the area into the overall design of the project.
“We knew we needed to bring in the Native American, lumbering and maritime histories,” said Matt Hulst of Prein & Newhof. “You can see it in those elements and understanding why we did it, I think it was successful.”
After 10 months of construction, the grand opening for Legacy Plaza was held in July 2021. The park houses a large, covered, open-sided pavilion, a restrooms and concessions building, stage and lawn area, three-sided fireplace, lighting and furnishings.
Tykoski stated that there are still items that need to be finished at Legacy Plaza and she is looking forward to when it is fully completed.
“An arch is planned for the Ludington Avenue entrance. This arch was designed to resemble the back of the SS Badger,” she said. “A digital kiosk for information on events and businesses and sides for the pavilion for events in inclement weather. While budget constraints required these cuts from the initial project, we hope to raise funds to implement these additional elements soon.”
Tykoski is happy to see that Legacy Plaza is being enjoyed by many residents and visitors and she is proud that Ludington was able to make a long-time dream come true.
“It is not often that Ludington wins awards of this nature, so it was great to see a project with this much importance to the downtown recognized at that level,” she said. “For the city to be recognized at this level for a project that has been in the works for so many years — and has had so many residents invested in it — is amazing.
“It is not just a great plaza, but it is a recognition of where Ludington came from and a place to build on for future generations.”