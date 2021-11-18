Each year, Legends Taxidermy hosts a Big Buck Showcase and Deer Aging Night after the close of the rifle season for deer, and it was a chance to take a look at the benefits of seeing deer mature and grow bigger racks.
For this year, though, the proceeds are going to be headed toward the Childhood Cancer Campaign for the first time.
“With the circumstances with Will, the Childhood Cancer Campaign has been really good. We’ve been getting more and more involved with that, so we’re going to do a fundraiser for that,” said Jamie Flewelling, owner of Legends Taxidermy and Will’s father.
The night is slated to begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, at Legends Taxidermy, 5089 U.S. 31 in Victory Township.
“We are extremely grateful to Jamie, Jen, Will and the entire Flewelling family, including Randi Stone, and Legends Taxidermy for naming the Childhood Cancer Campaign as this year’s beneficiary of the Big Buck Night event,” stated Tom Ezdebski of the campaign in an email to the Daily News. “It’s incredible what Will Flewelling’s legacy has been already and we know will continue to be.”
“Hunting was a big part of Will’s life and something he enjoyed doing with his family. Will’s spirit will be present at this event,” stated Patricia Ezdebski of the campaign in an email to the Daily News. “He so much wanted to help families of kids facing a cancer diagnosis… and he continues to do so through his family. We’re grateful to Randi, Jamie, Jen and the entire Flewelling family for the support they continue to provide to the Childhood Cancer Campaign.”
The mission of the Childhood Cancer Campaign continues to be one to serve people here in Mason County, and easing the trouble times is what the campaign and the donations it receives is all about.
“In the short time since Will’s passing, another teenager has been diagnosed with cancer in our community. With Will’s lemonade stands and soccer tournament, other families who have traveled this journey, the Rod Beckman Cancer Charity golf tournament, so many other community groups and organizations and individuals who have supported this cause through bottle and can donations, we can provide more help to this teenager and her family,” Tom Ezdebski stated. “We know Will and all the other teens, kids and their families want this program to be successful so families don’t have to go through this alone.”
The Big Buck Showcase began as a way to help promote the local Quality Deer Management Association, but with the point restrictions in place, it’s led to older, mature deer with much larger racks.
“We age all the deer that come in here, and we separate them in age groups,” Jamie Flewelling said. “We put them up on the wall and see the individual years. It’s getting to the point now where we’re getting so many older ones that we’re starting to separate the counties they were taken in.”
The showcase will have prizes that night for a variety of contests Legends is sponsoring, plus the Ludington Daily News Deer of the Year winner will be announced the evening before it hits print. Legends, as the top prize each year, awards a shoulder mount to the winner of the contest.
“We typically have 100 to 150 people,” Flewelling said.
“Right before COVID, we had a big turnout,” said Amy Wicklund of Legends. “I’d say 175 to 200.”
“People like to see the deer, and we get about 100 to 150 of the local big ones. It gets bigger and bigger all the time. We had one that came in (Wednesday) that I couldn’t believe came from around here,” Flewelling said.
Tickets for the Big Buck Showcase are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are $10 each. To purchase a ticket, stop by Legends Taxidermy or call 757-9589. Food and refreshments will be available that night, too.
Wicklund said people are welcome to bring their deer to Legends that evening to be aged, too.