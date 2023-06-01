The Childhood Cancer Campaign will be holding its annual Lemonade Stand Day on Saturday.
Proceeds form all stands will be split equally to benefit Scottville residents Maci Jensen and Aubrianne Bailey. Jensen and Bailey have both been diagnosed with cancer and the campaign has been assisting the families with different financial needs.
Lemonade stands will be held throughout the day by both businesses and Mason County residents at the following locations:
LUDINGTON
• 404 E. Filer St.
• 220 E. Ludington Ave.
• 317 N. Gaylord Ave.
• 503 N. Robert St.
• 922 N. Delia St.
• Corner of Tinkham Avenue and New William Street
• House of Flavors Restaurant
• Sportsman’s Restaurant and Bar
• Safe Harbor Credit Union
• Kibby Creek Campground
• Lamplighter Bed and Breakfast
• Ludington Meat Company
• Mason County Sheriff’s Department
• Preferred Credit Union
• Hungry Howie’s
• Chalkheadz
SCOTTVILLE
• 129 W. Broadway
• Squires Family Care Chiropractic
• Servpro
Lemonade stands are open to the public and are donation-based. The Childhood Cancer Campaign has donated all the supplies to each participating lemonade stand.
“We are looking forward to a fantastic lemonade stand day this Saturday,” Childhood Cancer Campaign co-founder Tom Ezdebski said. “The weather is going to be warm and sunny so it should be a great day for a refreshing cup of lemonade. With a near record number of stands, we are hoping to raise a good deal of money for Maci’s and Aubrianne’s families. We hope everyone will find a stand or two of their choice and help us raise some money.”