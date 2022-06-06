Across about 20 locations in Ludington, Scottville and Fountain, lemonade stands organized by the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign raised thousands of dollars Saturday for a local child facing a leukemia diagnosis.
It was the 15th annual Lemonade Stand Day, traditionally held to raise funds for various families in the county dealing with expenses associated with cancer diagnoses.
This year, the proceeds will go to the family of 2-year-old Jacob “June” Brault Jr., according to the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign co-chairs Tom and Patricia Ezdebski. June was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2021.
“The reason it’s going to June this year is because June was the most recently diagnosed,” Patricia Ezdebski said. “The other kids, we’re still helping them, but we’ve been working with them and providing assistance (for a while), whereas with June’s family, it’s still fairly new for them. So we decided that this year, all of the proceeds would go just to them.”
June is making trips to Grand Rapids for chemotherapy treatments with his family. Tom Ezdebski said most of Saturday’s proceeds will go to transportation costs.
“They were going every week to Grand Rapids, now it’s every 10 days. Then hopefully they’ll get to where it’s every month,” he said. “But obviously, with the way gas is, even going every 10 days, it adds up.”
Patricia said June’s father, Jacob Brault Sr., had to stop working when June was first diagnosed, so money is also going to offset lost wages and to pay for groceries and other necessities.
“Usually we find that is what happens,” Patricia said. “One of the parents will have to cease employment, and we’ve had parents who end up losing their jobs because usually they’re in it for a long haul.
“In June’s case, with leukemia, it’s typically two years, so it’s hard to take a leave. … So that just adds to the financial strain, on top of the worry. It just disrupts everything within a family. That’s where we step in … and try to be a support in whatever way they tell us they need.”
There’s been an additional outpouring of support for June in the community. One of the stops on the lemonade stand route was at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe in downtown Ludington. According to employee Cassie Newman, June’s cousin, the business has donation jars open at all times, with prompts printed on receipts asking customers to consider contributing to help.
June’s mother, Rae Clark, turned up at Brenda’s Saturday morning, with June in tow and in fine spirits despite the circumstances. Brenda’s had Lemonade Stand Day T-shirts made, and June’s face lit up as Newman presented him with one while the family was setting up the stand.
Clark said that despite the hardship, her son’s been holding up well lately.
“June has actually been a lot better the last couple days,” Clark said. “He’s actually been eating, and the second chemo stops next week, so I’m really excited for him.”
More treatments will follow, however, and that means more costs. Clark said she was touched by the support her son had received from the community.
“I’ve been overwhelmed,” she said. “I’m not from Ludington, but just the support in general has been overwhelming. I find myself crying a lot about it.
“Everyone’s so willing. For such a small community to just be so willing, when we were at our worst and it was our nightmare, I’ll forever be grateful. Because it’s been the hardest chapter of my life. I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without Patricia and Tom.”
Clark said she was planning to take June to as many lemonade stands as possible and tell the volunteers how “blessed” the family feels.
The Ezdebskis also visited each of the stands on Saturday, distributing small gifts to kids who participated in each fundraiser. June was no exception; Tom opened the back of the Ezdebskis’ car to reveal a host of goodies and June had his pick, selecting a cheerful-looking children’s book.
One of the stands, set up early Saturday morning at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, was operated by Abigail Ashley and 11-year-old Lauren Williams. The cause is a personal one for both of them.
“I wanted to participate in this because when I was a baby I had cancer,” Ashley said. “Tom and Patricia have helped me a lot, and they just treat me like their own kid. I thought it would be a great idea to do it at the golf course because we have so many people who come out here.”
She added that she wants to “support kids with cancer and hopefully help put an end to it.”
Williams, who baked brownies for the occasion, echoed a similar sentiment.
“I’ve known some people who have cancer,” she said. “I have a friend who has cancer and I don’t see her anymore. I don’t know if she’s OK, and I want to put a stop to it.”
The pair had already had some success by around 9:45 a.m., and they were hoping the day would see a steady stream of donations from golfers stopping by.
The amount raised during Lemonade Stand Day each year varies based on several factors, according to Patricia. The number and location of stands, the weather, and other factors can contribute.
The stands usually raise between $2,000 and $8,000, she said, adding that with 22 stands in total operating this year, the result should be “pretty good.”
By day’s end, the Ezdebskis estimated that around $4,500 had been raised for June and his family, with more coming at soon-to-be-scheduled lemonade stands at Leta’s Educational Childcare, Ludington Woods Assisted Living Facility and Safe Harbor Credit Union.
Visit the Childhood Cancer Campaign’s Facebook page for updates about future stand, and for news about other opportunities to help the campaign raise money for local kids with cancer and their families.