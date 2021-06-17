SCOTTVILLE — In a barn on the Maple Leaf Farm on Scottville Road, a team is in training.
Seventy-seven-year-old Butch Leonard snaps a whip waist-high in the air to get the attention of 4-year-old American saddlebred mare formally named “Satan’s Secretary” but called “Ellie” by assistant trainer 21-year-old Heather Gentry who’s putting her through the workout limited to 20 minutes.
Leonard’s wife Kendra Silsby watches, eventually joined by farm owner Kathy Pleiness.
Leonard, who also has been a golf pro for years, co-owns with Mike Payment, another mare, “A Kiss for Stevie,” also in training and one Leonard said appears to be something special.
Leonard comes by horse training through family. His grandfather was a successful trainer in Florida, as was his uncle Harold. Butch’s father owned the Leonard’s Sales and Service on Brye Road south of Chauvez Road, but didn’t take to training horses as his father, brother and son did.
Butch Leonard carries on the tradition and is teaching it to Gentry.
“I kind of grew up liking horses. … I couldn’t get them out of my thoughts,” he said before the workout began. “I tried. I wanted to get away from it. But I can’t. I say, ‘I will get a couple, they will be the last.’ I tell everybody that. They say, ‘Well, OK. He’s down here picking up another two.’”
Leonard is drawn to the personality of the American Saddlebreds he trains.
“I’m not talking your grandpa’s backyard horse,” Leonard said. “American Saddlebred horses, the smell, once you get that up your nose, it’s there forever.”
Ellie whinnies, as if in agreement, as Gentry and Silsby prepare her for the workout. Leonard continues, country music in the background mixing with chirping of birds in the otherwise quiet barn.
“But it’s the personality and willingness. They’re very, very willing, and they got a big heart, most of them,” Leonard said. “Some of them almost have too much heart to get along with.”
American Saddlebreds listen and pay attention to commands, he said.
“You’d gather, if you listen to me, I don’t think there’s any other kind of horse. I know there are, but personally, there is no other breed of horse that I would be interested in. If I could see ‘em jump over the moon, you know, I wouldn’t be interested, because I’ve had top, top Arabians I’ve trained, and Morgans. I’ve trained pretty near every breed and Saddlebreds are above them. It’s unbelievable.”
The American Saddlebred Horse Association description of the breed is as glowing: “The characteristics that have contributed to the American Saddlebred’s reputation as the ‘peacock of the show ring’ also make him a versatile horse. Smoothness of gaits, speed coupled with intelligence and powerful muscling enable him to do whatever is asked of him…. An American Saddlebred is capable of almost any task he is asked to perform and will do it with extraordinary style.
“Perhaps the breed’s most distinguished trait is its mental acumen. Happy, alert and curious, American Saddlebreds possess that people-oriented quality called personality, endearing them to their owners and admirers.”
Leonard plans to sell the horses, as he has horses before, once they’re brought into their prime.
“All horses are for sale. There is no such thing as a horse not for sale,” Leonard said.
Normally, Leonard begins in fall training horses coming into be 2-year-olds. He explains all horses have a Jan. 1 birthday. No matter what date in a given year they’re born, they become a one-year-old the first Jan. 1 they see, two on the second and so forth.
“These horses never leave the barn, other than to go to the show and be worked,” Leonard said. “They stay in training constantly. They’re well, well taken care of. I’ve said several times, when I was learning, when I was grooming horses, taking care of them, cleaning up after them, they’ve got better care than any human I’ve ever seen.”
He’s bought young horses, trained and sold them before using a connection in Chicago to find buyers, whose trainers then do the finishing touches on the show horses. Lexington Lights, a horse he trained and sold for $40,000, last year, was resold and went on to be undefeated five-gaited mare of the year last year and then was sold for $300,000, he said.
This time, he thinks, he has something special in A Kiss for Stevie, his star-in-training. He said if he was a betting man, he’d bet on her making it to the bright lights of national competition at the highest ranks.
“These horses don’t belong in Mason County,” Leonard said, of the Saddlebreds.
He adds he means no disrespect, but the breed is one that isn’t common in Michigan. It’s more common in the horse country of southern Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.
“That’s the big Saddlebred country,” Leonard said.
The quality of the pair, he said, means they belong in Kentucky competing at a high level.
For now, they work out in filtered light of a Scottville area barn learning the gaits they are bred to compete in.
Leonard said the American Saddlebred breed can be traced back to the South.
“They’re American made, so to speak,” he said. “They were developed for wealthy plantation owners to ride across the rows of cotton and corn. The way they’re gaited, their steps, they step across those rows instead of in them, and they’re beauty.”
When A Kiss for Stevie breaks into the Saddlebred’s distinctive step a front leg suspends in mid-air for a second before touching down. With its head up, ears at attention – one forward listening to Leonard’s commands and one tilted toward and listening to rider Gentry – it’s an elegant sight that elicits an “ooh” from those watching.
Later, Payment said he had been talking with Leonard about horses and partnered with him on A Kiss for Stevie “on a whim. He’s had some pretty good horses.
“I just love watching Butch out there … Butch knows a lot about horses. It’s really impressive, there’s a lot of little things he does.”
For instance, he puts away the whip and grabs an empty seed bag, rustling it to get the horse’s attention.
After a year of work, Leonard is about finishing up with Ellie. She might start being shown as early as July.
“She’ll be ready to go to the show in the fall. She’s going to end up being a five-gaited horse. Because of the way she goes, she told me, she wanted to be a gaited horse,” he said. “She’s going to do a walk, trot, slow gait, rack and canter.”
Leonard, Gentry and Silsby work the horses six days a week, with Sundays off. Rubber straps like resistance bands people use exercising are placed on the front legs as selected gaits are worked on during the 20-minute workout.
Asked what makes A kiss for Stevie so special, Leonard almost sounds as if he’s writing a love song:
“The way she moves, the way she carries herself, the way she carries her head.”
On the country radio station in the background, a singer intones “a dream I was chasing.”
Gentry, Leonard said, has been riding the horses a lot and is fearless in her approach.
“I don’t have to say a lot, just a little bit here, a little bit there,” he said. “She’s good to go. She’s learning to ride. She’s about as good as they are in the county. I’m kind of teaching her how to ride and train, because I’m getting old.”
For her part, Gentry said she rides “for one, because it is fun, and it is challenging because every horse is different and will challenge you in different ways. But the most rewarding thing is when you finally come together and work as a team. That’s cool, when you finally figure each other out and get to move forward together, instead of fighting each other. They want to please you. It’s just a matter of figuring out how to do it from both of your languages. Once that finally happens, it is the coolest thing in the world.”
Gentry initially she found it difficult understand Leonard, but with Silsby’s help “translating,” the team is working well now, she said.
Leonard, who still rides a bit, recalls in his younger days lining up horses along a farm fence to show visiting potential buyers, he was known as a trainer who got horses to a peak they were ready for finishing before they turned age 5.
“I was very good at that,” he said. “I was all right at showing, but I was better at getting all they had to give and selling them to somebody.”
At that age American Saddlebreds are about to enter their prime years and might shown for five to ten years or more after Leonard sold them.
The time is nearing for Ellie to graduate even as training of A Kiss for Stevie continues with Leonard sharing his horse knowledge with Gentry, a team which does most of its work out of the bright lights – seeking to train their stars to perform someday under those bright lights.