The final tally on how much the construction of Ludington Elementary School was determined, and the costs were under what was budgeted.
Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the elementary school came in just under budget. The original budget for the school was $40,069,639. The March 24 budget report stated the building’s cost was $39,660,914. a savings of a little more than $408,725.
Corlett said there is a contingency fund for the elementary school to use if an issue pops up.
“Some things will come up, like grass seed (or) the soccer field flooded,” he said. “It is for little things like that, that pop up.”
Corlett said there is a little more than $36,000 in that contingency fund. He received those numbers from Project Manager Ben Globe, with Christman Company, on the project. Those numbers were provided to Corlett and shared with the Daily News.
“Each scope of work has its own amount of contingency just because of the uncertainty that comes up with construction, especially with renovations,” Ludington Area Schools Business Manager Jesse Rickard said. “We had contingency set aside for construction of the elementary project. We know that we are done using the funds at this point.”
Corlett believes one of the reasons elementary school project came in under budget is because it was completed before the market’s pricing on materials climbed.
“I think Christman did a nice job on estimating the costs,” he said. “Some of that contingency money will be set aside in case anything comes up at the elementary school.”
The more than $408,000 can now be used for any scope of the project, according to Rickard.
Some of that savings is in part due to the fact that the district did not have to raze Foster or Lakeview elementary schools.
At this point in the overall bond project, the district is continuing to get staff input with designing the secondary complex.
In January, the building and site committee decided to delay its solicitation for bids on the secondary project, citing an increase of construction costs. During that time, the district continued to get input from staff on what the secondary school will look like while still providing what was promised in the bond.
“We are going over everything to see in what areas we can save,” Corlett said. “We are doing this to make sure we fulfill all the promises that were made for the middle school and high school.”
Corlett said plans always start off with the “dream big” scope where everyones wish lists are initially included in the project. What the district has done during the last couple of months was to go from the wish lists to items that were promised.
“We are trying to free up as much cash as we can for the middle school/high school project,” he said.
Corlett said Christman is figuring out an estimated cost for the secondary project based on the drawings of the architect.
“The architect will be speaking with the members of the middle school and high school staffs to give them an idea of where we are in the process,” he said. “The district will begin the soliciting (of) bids in a couple of months, and hopefully they will come in under budget this time. We will begin in the fall with the demolition of Franklin in late August.”