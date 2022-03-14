Ludington Elementary School fifth graders are in the process of signing up for classes at O.J. DeJonge Middle School this week.
The fifth graders on Monday got a first-hand look and sound of what one option might entail. Ludington High School Band Director Keith Kuczynski brought members of the high school marching band in to play for the fifth graders to show them an option in middle school that they can choose from.
LES K-2 Principal Jenn Mackey said the visit is a step in helping students understand what type of classes they are signing up for.
“This visit is critical step. You would be surprised how many of these kids have never gone to a football game. They have never seen instruments being played,” she said. “When they have the opportunity to sign up for sixth grade, they do not know what they are signing up for. It is critical to have them come over to LES so that the students know what it is that they are signing up for.”
The marching band played several numbers including the main theme from Star Wars as well as “The Imperial March.”
The band had the more than 150 fifth graders, who gathered in the cafeteria, clapping along to every note played.
In between directing, Kuczynski sat down with the fifth graders and talked about the program, what instruments can be played and how the program works for the students’ sixth grade year.
He made sure to point out the band does have a few instruments that can be lent out but the majority of the instruments will need to be rented.
Kuczynski was excited to see the number of students hands that went up into the air when he asked how many fifth graders had played an instrument before.
Even the band members Kuczynski brought with him were excited to play for the fifth graders, especially in the new building, where many of them have sibling at the school.
Kuczynski said an event like this helps the fifth graders with being able to see down the line, to see what the next few years can bring them.
“They are getting an example of seeing where they can be (in) four (or) five years,” he said. “ A lot of these kids in a small community know each other. This is a chance to see the performances outside of a football or basketball game.”
Mackey said the high school choir, lead by Elliot Plummer, will be at the school today.