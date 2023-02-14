PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A group of fourth-graders became their own jukebox heroes in Chaz Dila’s STEAM class Tuesday by programming their Dash robots to play the xylophone.
Dila, who teaches fourth- and fifth-grade STEAM — which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math — challenged students in Christa Millspaugh’s homeroom to get a robot to play five pre-programmed popular songs, like “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”
Once the students accomplished that task, Dila had them program the robot to play five songs that they created on the xylophone.
Dila said he does this in both fourth- and fifth-grade students, with an emphasis on programing movement into the robot for fifth-graders.
Dila said his classroom uses both Dot and Dash robots.
“The kids prefer the Dash robots because they can do a lot more,” he said.
On Tuesday, the group used a special application just for xylophones.
“We have several different apps but each one does its own little thing,” Dila said.
The kids were working with a partner during Tuesday’s lab time, each trading off to program their unique song.