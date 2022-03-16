The Ludington High School Drama Club and the LHS Choir were putting the finishing touches on their joint production of “Les Misérables” during the final dress rehearsal Wednesday afternoon at Peterson Auditorium.
The production is held in a concert format, with all actors present on stage at all times and minimal interaction between characters. But the cast and ensemble were in full costume and singing away in preparation for the first official performance, which is tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The production is directed by LHS Drama Club Director Christine Plummer and her son, Choir Director Elliot Plummer.
“Les Misérables” will continue with 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday before concluding with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Tickets are $5 for general admission or $3 for students and seniors. They’ll be available at the door on the day of each performance at Peterson Auditorium.