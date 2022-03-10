The Ludington High School Drama Club and the LHS Choir are teaming up for the first time ever for the upcoming concert production of “Les Misérables.”
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, with performances continuing at the same time on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19. “Les Misérables” will wrap up with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, March 20.
It’s going to be a different kind of production for LHS, organized in a “concert” capacity, with all actors and singers seated on stage throughout the show, according to LHS Drama Club Director Christine Plummer.
The production has allowed for a partnership between LHS Drama Club Director Christine Plummer and her son, Choir Director Elliot Plummer, which the mother-and-son team has been hoping to make possible for some time.
“This is the first full collaboration between LHS Choirs and LHS Drama. … Since Elliot started teaching at LHS as the choir director we have wanted to collaborate on the annual spring musical. He was the musical director for ‘Seussical,’ which sadly got canceled two years in a row due to COVID.
“We decided once things got to a point where we could safely mount a musical it should be something big. You can’t get much bigger than ‘Les Misérables.’”
The beloved stage production, based on the book of the same name written by Victor Hugo, follows the life of Jean Valjean, a peasant just released on parole after serving 19 years in prison for pilfering a loaf of bread to feed his family. He’s unable to find work due to his status as a convict. The Bishop of Digne offers him food and shelter, but Valjean impulsively attempts to steal silver from the his host, but the bishop tells police that the silver was a gift.
Valjean, moved by the bishop’s mercy, resolves to begin a new life free from the stigma surrounding him. He breaks parole in search of a better future, and finds himself once again dogged by a determined police inspector named Javert.
It’s a heavy story, thick with complex political and socio-economic commentary about 19th-century France, and a challenging production overall. But the concert format simplifies things.
“I knew the only way we could do a show like ‘Les Misérables’ (is) in concert form,” Plummer said. “There is no set. Everyone is on stage all the time. The chorus is seated on risers upstage and the principals are seated in chairs on the stage floor. There are five microphones downstage. All characters cross to the microphones to sing. There is interaction, but it’s limited.
“The show is fully costumed and lights and slides help to communicate the action of the story. It’s referred to as ‘sung-through’; there are only a few spoken lines. The concert style of performance in no way takes away from the power and emotion of this musical.”
Plummer said “Les Misérables” was selected because “it could not be more timely.”
“The story of ‘Les Misérables’ is one of redemption, love, mercy, forgiveness, justice and perhaps most importantly, the resilience of the human spirit,” she said. “This show truly reflects our current state of affairs.”
Tickets are $5 for general admission or $3 for students and seniors. They’ll be available at the door on the day of each performance at Peterson Auditorium.
Plummer said she hopes people will “come see this show and support all of these talented young actors and technicians.”
“Come and ‘hear the people sing,’” she added, referencing one of the songs in the musical.
CAST AND ENSEMBLE
The cast for the LHS concert production of “Les Misérables” features Ben Walanus as Jean Valjean; Zachary Walanus as Javert; Vincent Ott as the Bishop of Digne; Anna Burton as Fantine; Aiden Sly as Thenardiar; Erin Rasbach as Madame Thenardiar; Heidi Faust as Eponine; Rhea Maconochie as Cosette; Andrew Schrader as Enjolras; Will Luce as Maurius; Katelyn Hill as Gavroche; Lucy Plummer; as Little Cosette as well as Ella Rowe and Matilda Nasson.
The ensemble features Isabella Acheson; Emma Adams; Maggie Autrey; Jamie Barron; Aurora Bowman; Lily Burden; Callie Chaney; Brooke Coats; Madeline Cooper; Kylie Copenhaven; Taylor Eldon; Layla Garcia; Matthew Garland; Joseph Griffes-Castonia; Grace Johnston; Katelynn Karnes; Lillian Kolb; Genevieve Lux; Vanessa Madl; Aiden Malburg; Rylan Mirretti; Braden Peterson; Lauren Rieman; Anna Reister; Makayla Rhodes; Kylie Sailor; Kate Shank; Malakai Honyoust; Arianna Smith; Liberty Stevens; Jessie Stickney; Faith Vega; and Andrew Welsh.
The crew consists of Ana Garcia, stage manager; Braylin McIntosh, backstage manager; Trinity Foster, lights; and Alexis Kalchik, running crew.