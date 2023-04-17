PERE MARQUETTE TWP — A group of Ludington Elementary School fifth graders are trying to make a difference in their school and community, and they’re doing it be collecting donations for the humane society.
There are about 20 students in the club, according to club co-coordinator Bekki Moser, a fifth grade teacher. Moser, along with Sara Roesler, meet with the students twice a month for about 20 minutes to check in and make sure the current project is running smoothly.
The club, which recently formed back up after a hiatus during COVID, is holding a donation drive at school to benefit the Mason County Humane Society.
“I just like helping people (and animals) a lot,” said fifth-grader Ellie White, who attended Monday’s meeting to collect the donations made by fellow students.
The students chose the idea of helping the humane society after a brainstorming session recently where students had input and say in what organization or group to help.
“We kind of brainstormed ideas and picked the idea we liked the best,” said Sarica Savich.
The first thing that the fifth graders did upon choosing the humane society was to call and see what items are needed.
“Once we got the list of items we made flyers to hand out to other classes and students,” said Charleigh Diebel. “We placed a moving box from Home Depot in the hallway of each wing for the donation to go into.”
The collection started on April 10 and will continue until April 24.
The items that are being collected are being stored in Moser’s and Roesler’s classroom until their delivery in the middle of next week.