On Friday, May 27 30 fifth-grade students from Ludington Elementary School, along with math and science teacher Sara Roesler, stopped by the U Dig It Community Garden to help out.
The kids weeded and hauled compost to the Lakeshore Food Club sponsored boxes. Then they planted seeds and plants. Two boxes are for the youth program, grown and harvest for the LFC. Dirt and wood chips were hauled and put in the new area by the kids.
The students took a walk into the woods afterwards, checking out plants and birds.