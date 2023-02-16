PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A number of students at Ludington Elementary School earned themselves a chance to “make a mess in a fun way” on Thursday morning, when they participated in a Silly String bonanza.
Kids were allowed to spray and stick colorful string at “celebrity” members of the school staff and personnel.
The event was a thank-you for participating in a host of PTC fundraisers.
“As a collective whole, each of the students raised money for the PTC,” said PTC member Amanda St. Hilaire. “The money is pooled together to earn their entire classroom experience-based prizes. The top three classrooms in earnings got to choose their school ‘celebrities’ to Silly String, to make a mess in a fun way.”
St. Hilaire said this year the PTC was looking for some new perspectives on ways to approach the fundraising efforts that would also be all-inclusive.
“We were looking for ways to create an even playing field so that everyone was working towards a common goal,” she said. “We were also diving into the experience-based prizes versus the individualized items like in the past.
“The experience-based idea was something that we thought could be enjoyed and appreciated by all.”
PTC fundraiser committee members St. Hilaire, Carrie Brandt, Katie Provenzano and Jen Tooman spent many hours getting this year’s fundraiser rolling.
“One hundred percent of the money raised by our students goes back to our PTC, which in turn pays for all of the field trips that school go on, Scholastic News the student receive weekly, teacher appreciation luncheons, contributions to bike to school days, acquiring assemblies and speakers that come into the school,” St. Hilaire said. “PTC also gives teacher stipends for extra classroom supplies.
“Teachers are paying for a lot of things out of pocket for their classrooms, so we try to help them out by giving them a stipend every year to help with that cost for things they want to bring into the classroom.”