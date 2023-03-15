KickStart to Career hosted a deposit-only event on Wednesday at West Shore Bank in downtown Ludington.
A number of Ludington Elementary School students visited the bank and made deposits.
“Today give the kids a chance to make deposits to their KickStart to Career accounts,” said Juliana Anderson, Community Outreach Specialist for Community Foundation for Mason County. “(With) the Kickstart accounts, he student will have all the way through school. When they graduate it gives these students the opportunity to have a saving account to withdraw the money to use for expenses for college.”
On Wednesday following the deposit the student had a lesson about savings and what a saving account does, about interest and why it is important to save money.