To the Ludington City Council: Please don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg. Which means don’t destroy something that makes a lot of money for you.
From the city budget $731,000 is spent on parks, beach safety and launching ramps. From that amount beach maintenance is a $36,000 line item from the general fund. Some people say the visitors don’t pay their fair share for beach up keep, but each visitor to Ludington contributes to the general fund. They do this by paying taxes on purchases at motels, restaurants, shopping and gas stations.
In 2021 Ludington’s revenue sharing brought in $800,000 to the general fund; and for that the visitors get free parking at the beach. So I think they pay their fair share for beach upkeep. Ludington is a summer destination for families. With the 2,500-foot beach and Stearns Park, they can go for a cool swim in Lake Michigan, have a picnic at Stearns Park and then watch a spectacular sunset.
So please keep free parking at the beach for everyone to enjoy our little piece of paradise.
Jack Perkins
Ludington