A letter in the Readers’ Forum on October 4th raised questions about the Covid -19 vaccine. Since these questions are frequently raised by people hesitant to getting vaccinated, I think a response could be useful.
The first issue is the timeline of the vaccine development. The contention is that it was rolled out in only nine months and corners were cut.
Research on coronavirus vaccine goes back at least ten years. You can research this topic very easily online. The scientists who developed it knew what they were doing, and no corners were cut. However, this seems like a moot point by now since 390 million doses have been given in the US and over three billion worldwide. There is overwhelming proof that they are safe and effective. If you believe in science, it is beyond doubt.
The author disputes the death toll from the virus.
The idea that the disease is not really that serious is often used by people resistant to vaccination. The best way to recognize the effect of a disease on the population is to look at excess deaths over a period of time.
This removes the uncertainty of diagnosis, cause of death, and other variables from the calculation. Excess deaths refers to the number of people dying over a time period compared to what is expected based on previous statistics. According to the CDC there have been 870,872 excess deaths in the United States since February 1, 2020, to present. That means that over the past year and a half 870,000 more Americans are dead than would have died without the pandemic. As my friend, Rufus, said,” For such a mild disease, it sure is killing a lot of folks.”
Michael Kennedy MD
Hamlin Township