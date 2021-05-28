Here we are, nearing the federal holiday when we Americans pay tribute to the military service members who died while in service to our country, Memorial Day.
Our county has always kept track of our military dead, I learned this a long time ago, when I was the township Clerk in Eden Township.
I found a U.S. flag, upon which were small gold crosses sewn at the top. When asking the previous clerk, Edith Rathbun she explained that this was how the township showed respect for the brave men that died in the war.
That was back in 1989.
I remembered seeing a large plaque at the library with names on them listing those brave men of the area and the MIA-POWs. Edith told me that once upon a time there was a larger memorial in town, but is now gone.
In speaking to County Administrator Fabian Knizacky about the current Veterans Memorial on the front lawn of the county courthouse, he informed me that this is actually the second memorial to stand at the Courthouse.
The first one was put up decades ago but was removed.
In 2008, the Mason County Board of Commissioners was approached by a group of Mason County veterans requesting a new memorial for our dead warriors be created. With the board’s approval, the planning and construction began.
Bob Gancarz was the chairman of the new committee.
With the help of the Mason County Veterans Council, and local veterans, the memorial was dedicated in 2009. Please take the time to stop by the courthouse and honor these heroes.
Please remember always, Freedom is not free. Many have died to give us the freedoms we have today. Many of our friends and neighbors served to defend freedom. We are so very lucky most of them came home to build lives. These are the ones who couldn’t.