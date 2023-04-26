LHS all-around senior candidates

Jeff Kiessel | Daily News
Ludington High School announced its candidates for the 2022-2023 All-Around senior award, which has been given out annually to a senior who shows all-around academic and extracurricular success. The award was first handed out in 1938 and this year’s winning senior will be the 85th recipient. The candidates are, from left, Matthew Westhouse, Levi Laman, Sarah Gibson, Sophia Grierson, Rebecca Szoboszlay, Annie Kline, Kathleen Wang, Nessa Fox, Adam Keffer, Trey Forfinski and Lucas Peterson. The candidates were chosen by their peers and the winner will be selected by the school’s faculty and staff members. The award will be presented at the scholarship assembly on May 19.