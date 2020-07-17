A 2015 Ludington High School alum is right in the thick of the flames that consumed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Scarfone is part of the firefighting crew that is battling the blaze on the on the ship that is docked in southern California said her mom, Rhonda Herrando.
“It’s scary, but proud,” Herrando said Wednesday when discussing Scarfone’s work. “Her dad was retired out of the Navy. She was four when he died. She said she wanted to pass her dad’s rank. He retired a senior chief (petty officer).”
Scarfone graduated in 2015 from Ludington High School where she was on the cheerleading team. She was one of the leaders of the cheer clinics the squad would host. After high school, she went on to Grand Valley State to study. She also worked part-time at Sandcastles Children’s Museum and with the SS Badger. But she soon enlisted into the U.S. Navy and spent several years working at the Defense Language Institute in Monterrey, California, Herrando said.
After that, she began to train and work as a firefighter with the service. When smoke began to billow from the port, the pair were talking on the phone, Herrando said.
“The next day, I’m on my way to something, and she said she was on her way to fight the fire,” Herrando said. “She can call one time a day, and when she did (the other day), she says it’s a total loss.”
According to a report in the Associated Press, the USS Bonhomme Richard had roughly a million gallons of oil on board. Scarfone is one of hundreds of sailors attempting to keep the flames from reaching the fuel.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that 40 sailors and 23 civilians were injured while fighting the fire. The fire first started Sunday on the 844-foot ship. The ship was in port for maintenance.
An image caught by a Navy photographer was shared by Herrando on social media.
“It’s just amazing the comments from people put on there,” she said.