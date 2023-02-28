Three students in John Lipa’s high school art class received word last week that their artwork has been selected to be displayed with the Governor’s Traveling Art Exhibit this summer.
The students were juniors Julia Reed and Anja Gietzen and sophomore Avery Dahlberg.
The traveling exhibit is presented by the Michigan Art Education Association and includes 30 pieces of artwork created by high school students across the state.
Approximately 500 pieces are submitted, and submissions are narrowed down by art teachers statewide until 100 pieces are chosen for the Michigan Youth Arts Festival Exhibit in May. The festival is held at Western Michigan University, according to Lipa.
The pieces by Reed and Gietzen were selected in the top 100 pieces while Dahlberg’s piece was selected in the top 18 for the Michigan Youth Arts Festival.
Lipa, who is no stranger to having students’ artwork selected in a number of state and national competitions, said he feels blessed to have all three in his classroom.
“I try to create an environment for the students to explore their creative styles,” he said. “I try to challenge them, there are certain goals and criteria I try to get from them in each project, but beyond that I really want them to have those personal choices because they are more invested (and) they’re going to put forth more work and more pride into what they are doing and see it through.”
Lipa said he just tries to get out of their way and give them support the best that he can so his students are successful in their endeavors.
“The exhibit will float around to various art galleries, shows and venues for an entire year statewide,” Lipa said. “It really gets these pieces out and about to show them off.”
Lipa submitted four pieces for the show, with all four pieces making it through the regional round.
“Having three pieces make it into the top 100 and having one in the top 18 and having three in the Governor’s Traveling Exhibit is pretty cool,” he said. “When you think of how many pieces were entered statewide and you think of having three pieces selected from Ludington, that is pretty cool to have that recognition.”
Gietzen submitted a digital piece she created on her iPad, titled, “Gloomy Bus Ride.”
The concept behind the image is based off the mood, she said. She started with the colors on the bus and went from there. She completed the piece in about a week.
Gietzen plans to go into the art field after high school
“Art has been my hobby for a really long time,” she said. “I just do it to escape reality in a way. If I am feeling down it’s something I do to feel better.”
Reed’s “Walk in a state park” is a watercolor piece.
Reed said she felt pretty good about her piece finishing in the top 100 in the state.
“It was pretty surprising considering that I wasn’t really aware of the competition itself and I heard I had won this thing and was so surprised,” she said.
Reed said she is still not sure if she sees art as her main professional choice after school but it’s something she hopes will tie into a career in the design field, where she can use her creative ability.
“Art is a stress release,” she said. “Whenever I need to clear my head and just sit down and focus on one thing.”
Dahlberg’s piece — a painting of yarn titled “Yarn Ball” — finished in the top 18 of the nearly 500 pieces submitted for the exhibit.
“I knit and crochet a lot,” she said. “I kind of like yarn in general and I needed a picture and I have yarn lying around and that was the easiest thing to take a picture of at the time.”
Dahlberg used the picture as a reference photo to a colored pencil piece for art class.
“I love to draw in my free time, which I do not have a lot of with school work,” she said. “I do enjoy art, it helps me not necessarily concentrate but it helps quiet my mind.”
Lipa said there is not a schedule for the traveling exhibit currently but galleries or venues can submit to host the exhibit for a week.