The Ludington High School Marching Band has produced many moments over the years, whether playing at halftime of home football games or marching in a variety of parades.
The band is looking to update its look, though, as it is raising buy new marching uniforms for its students. It hasn’t had a formal, new band uniform in a generation, according to LHS Band Director Keith Kuczynski.
The band is currently seeking funds to allow for that to happen this year. The goal it to raise $40,000. The band is currently hosting a Ludington Bands drive and it raised nearly half of that goal, according to Kuczynski.
Kuczynski said the band is looking to purchase 100 new uniforms.
“We are almost at $20,000 right now, so we are about halfway to that goal,” he said. “It is pretty exciting. It has been 29 years since the marching band last purchased new uniforms.”
He said when he first got to Ludington, the band uniforms at that time were in disrepair at that time.
“That was when we went to the athletic look,” he said of the uniform that consisted of black pants, a vest and turtleneck. “That would have been in 2013 and that was always intended to be a stop-gap. Uniforms have been on our minds the entire time.”
Kuczynski said in his initial post for the new uniforms that he waited 9 years to pursue it. He believes the uniforms will created additional pride and additional ownership for his students in the program.
“I can’t wait to see them looking and sounding the same,” he said.
Kuczynski said he started getting designs for the uniforms several years ago. Because of the number of band students, the program needs to get 100 uniforms to meet its needs.
“We needed to order in numbers of 50 to get the company discount,” he said. “Fifth is not enough and 150 is too many.”
Kuczynski said the numbers in the marching band are right about 75. The numbers before the pandemic were around 110.
He said the band is working on an in-house fundraiser right now, but also looking into a corporate fundraiser in the near future.
He said the district is looking toward the future with its facilities, and the district is hoping it can provide the best things for the kids.
To learn more about the fundraiser you can check out the Ludington Bands Facebook page.