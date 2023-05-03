More than 60 students in the Ludington High School band program, along with 11 chaperones, traveled to Chicago for a performance at the Field Museum on Saturday.
Ludington Band Director Keith Kuczynski said the trip gave the students a chance to bond with one another.
It was the first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone was looking forward to performing outside of the classroom, Peterson Auditorium, the football field and Mason County in general.
“The big thing that I hope to accomplish with this trip is (for) the band family to bond,” Kuczynski said. “You get to spend 72 hours with each other. It is a way to celebrate because they work hard all year and then have the opportunity to play in a venue like the Field Museum in Chicago.”
He said the last time the band took a trip to Chicago was when this year’s seniors were in the eighth grade. He was happy that this group got their chance to perform in the Windy City.
Kuczynski always tries to have his kids perform music that is patriotic, especially for events like the Field Museum show, along with songs that they have worked on for shows and festivals.
“We like to perform some sort of songs that tie into the city that we are performing in,” he said. “We are just trying to have fun and provide a well-rounded program.”
The band performed at the Field Museum for about half an hour on Saturday.
Prior to playing, the kids were able to tour the museum. Also on Saturday, students had the opportunity to take in Navy Pier, eat dinner at Ed Debevic’s, and attend a show with The Blue Man Group.
During the weekend Kuczynski said he heard from one student who said he made friends with people he never thought he would have because of this experience.
The Chicago trip for the band will happen every four years, according to Kuczynski.
“What we are hoping to get back to is taking a smaller trip (Chicago) and in return getting a larger trip, like New York. We have only taken one larger trip and that was Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Someplace like New York, Toronto, or Nashville would be a fantastic opportunity for the kids.”
He said these types of trips will form friendships and create memories that will last a lifetime.
“It provides us with an opportunity to create situations that might not normally happen,” Kuczynski said.