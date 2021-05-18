Ludington High School’s commencement ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 29 at Oriole Field.
The stage will be set up at the 50-yard line with students socially distanced in the south end zone, facing north. They will walk from east to west across the stage, from the away bleaches toward the home bleachers.
Each student will have five tickets to admit guests into the commencement ceremony. Guests can sit in bleachers on either side of the field.
After the ceremony, graduates will walk a lap around the field.
“Families will have ample opportunity to take good pictures,” LHS Principle Dan Mesyar said.
The field’s gates will open at 1 p.m. Traffic will enter through the south gate and exit through the north gate.
A tribute to the senior class on the field’s video board will follow at 9:15 p.m. along with a fireworks show.
Students and guests will sit on Oriole Field itself for this portion of events. Because of the more limited space, students will only have four guest tickets.
Guests may bring lawn chairs to sit in on the field.
Like the commencement ceremony, gates will open to traffic an hour before the video tribute begins.
Masks will not be required at the ceremony or fireworks show, but social distancing guidelines will apply.
The commencement ceremony will be broadcast live on 102.7 WMOM’s radio station and Facebook page.
LHS’s tech department is working to see if they can stream the events on the school’s Facebook page as well, Mesyar said.