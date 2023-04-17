With a mother who commuted to work 30-some miles away and a father who was the high school principal, Ludington High School teacher J.P. Deines spent a lot of extra time at school during his childhood, which he credits as one of the reasons he became a teacher.
“I grew up in Greenville, Michigan as the youngest child in a family of five boys,” he said. “My mother developed a tremendous sense of humor early on in dealing with all of us as she worked full time as a tax accountant. My dad was the principal of Greenville High School at the time, which is where I went to high school and graduated in 2001.”
Deines received his bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University in English and history with an emphasis in secondary education in 2006. He later earned a master’s in education with emphasis in curriculum, instruction and assessment from Walden University in 2011.
“Since my mom worked in Grand Rapids, I spent most of my after school time with my dad attending the events at Greenville High School,” Deines said. “From the custodians to the secretaries to the teachers, the staff were my ‘aunts’ and ‘uncles’ when I was growing up. I believe that sense of community and being a part of the professional relationships they built with each other and their students influenced me, as well as two of my older brothers, into the field of education.”
Deines has spent 17 years working as a teacher, 16 of those teaching at LHS.
“I teach various levels of English courses at LHS, predominantly eleventh and twelfth grade and the occasional ninth-grade world history course,” he said. “I am also an assistant football coach at the varsity and junior varsity levels, a building representative to the Ludington Education Association, where I serve to facilitate communication between the high school staff and high school administration, and I am an assistant junior high track coach, focused on coaching the shot put. I have also participated in several co-curricular committees in the past such as the School Improvement Team and the Help-2-Orioles (H2O) Team.”
In addition to his father, Deines stated many of his teachers back in Greenville also played a large role in his decision to go into education.
“From my second-grade teacher, Mrs. Jackson, to my fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Mason, to Mr. O’brien, Mrs. Taylor, Mr. Shmedicke, Mrs. Larson, and Mr. Johnson at Greenville High School, just to name a few of the most memorable teachers I have had, each helped me to see the benefit in helping others to learn and that there are many ways to inspire others to reach their potential.”
Bringing some of those memorable moments into his own classroom, Deines stated that he tries to create similar atmospheres for his students to let them know that he cares about them and wants to see them succeed in his courses.
“The key is to find their passion, find the thing you can relate the course topics to in order to help them make the connection to their life,” he said “If you can do that, even for one student, each day, it is a pretty darn good day. I enjoy helping students make the connections to what we are covering in class to their own lives. I also enjoy seeing students rise to the occasion by overcoming the challenges of academia, proving that they can be successful rather than just giving up when they meet challenges.”
While Deines knows he found his calling in life as a teacher, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t aspects of the job and the way it is perceived that can be challenging.
“Sadly, I think there is a growing population in our society that believe that educators are meant to watch and to entertain,” Deines stated. “Teachers are not daycare providers; teachers are not medical health professionals; teachers are not security forces. Yet, these are just a few of the many roles that teachers are expected to play in their students’ lives each day.
“Educators at all levels should be valued and treated like other professionals, as teaching is an art, a craft, that not everyone can do. I believe this devaluing of education can best be seen in the number of people entering the profession compared to those leaving the profession.”
Deines stated that on top of the work that comes with the profession, there is now an entirely new set of standards that teachers are being held to in the classroom.
“I feel the value of education has changed in our society and the role of a teacher has evolved to include more duties than just teaching,” he said. “Regardless of politics, the role of the teacher in the classroom has changed from a facilitator of learning to providing basic mental health care, providing numerous academic, social, emotional, and behavioral support systems, providing food and clothing, providing safety and security measures with the ever increasing threat of school shootings, and the list goes on. Teachers rarely get the opportunity to just teach, to share their passion for their subject area and engage their students on a deeper level.”
Although the demands for teachers have grown over Deines’ 17 years in the field, working with students, families and the staff at LHS can make the hardest days seem a bit brighter.
“I enjoy that the staff at LHS strives to meet the needs of every student and create the best possible learning environment that they can,” he said. “I enjoy working with parents who wish to partner with me as a teacher to help their child reach their potential. When we work together, we are consistently moving forward to benefit their child.”
Deines said he’d like to see fewer laws dictating educational practices, and more teacher input on such matters, as teachers are the ones who spend the most time with students.
“Often teachers are forced to adapt to the whims of congressional bodies, dealing with legislation that is not conducive to learning or that will benefit the student or that is practical to education,” Deines said. “And because it is a law, teachers have little influence to make the necessary changes. Teachers are at the forefront of education; their ideas are paramount to every educational law passed, and as professionals, their opinions should be valued.”
Deines works with a lot of seniors each year, prepping those students for life after graduation. He stated that he wants them to find their passion and contribute to the world around them.
“After high school, I advise my students to keep moving forward,” he said. “I strongly encourage my students to take an active role in society and be a positive influence every day. That means to vote when the opportunity presents itself. That means to get a job and maintain it. That means to make learning a lifetime goal. That means to try to improve their lives and the lives of others every day.
“Don’t sit and wait for something to happen, because it won’t. As the doors to high school close, many more doors will open to them, but they need to move forward and walk through them.”