After the first year, it is an honor.
After the second year, it becomes the strive for three-in-a-row.
After the third year, it is all about maintaining that high level of success and striving to improve.
The fourth year it becomes a tradition, and that is exactly what it has become for Ludington Area Schools. That tradition is to be listed in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools in America.
“This is a testament to the dedication of every staff member and student at Ludington Area Schools,” said Dan Mesyar, Ludington High School principal. “Our superintendent and school board have set the bar high for our district and to accomplish this four years in a row is amazing.
“This is a PreK-12 award and should be celebrated by all. We appreciate the incredible support from our community and will continue to strive to improve each year.”
The U.S. News & World Report describes a great high school as one that “educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation.” The highest ranked public schools in the publication’s list of Best High Schools in 2020 are those schools whose “attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated students in high proportions.”
“The district could not be more proud of its staff and students. Each stakeholder continues to play an integral role in the education of all children across the district,” wrote Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy in a press release. “The district is proud of the continued dedication and work hard, perseverance, and pursuit of educational excellence by its staff, students, and families.
“While the district recognizes that there are many facets of the educational experience within the District that it will continue to grow and improve upon, the District is proud of this accomplishment and will celebrate it together as one school community with all District’s stakeholders.”
U.S. News & World Report ranked 17,790 public high schools out of more than 24,000 public high schools that were reviewed in 2020. The ranking was calculated by summing each public high school’s weighted scores across six indicators of school quality. A zero to 100 overall score reflective of performance across these metrics was then calculated for each school. The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis.
The six indicators of school quality measured by the index for each public school were: college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%).
Kennedy also noted the district improved its status throughout the state and across the nation in the latest rankings that were released on Tuesday. From 2019 to 2020, Ludington High School improved its ranking by 34 schools in the state and by 327 schools across the nation. LHS also improved its overall score from 76.86 in 2019 to 81.64 in 2020.