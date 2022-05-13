Julia Haveman, a Ludington High School freshman, earned the title of national champion during the Business Professional of America national competition in Dallas.
Haveman’s research paper landed her the top honors in the Administrative Support Research Project — Individual category.
Melanie Tomaski, the BPA advisor for Ludington Area Schools, said on Saturday Haveman made Michigan proud for placing first in the nation.Julia has a dynamic ‘people friendly’ personality and a warm smile that never ends,” Tomaski said. Julia became a member of the Ludington BPA program in the seventh grade and since that time, she has become more and more involved in all aspects of the program.”
She is involved with BPA fundraising projects, community outreach, volunteer programs and also the competitive events, according to Tomaski.
Tomaski said because of all the things that Haveman does with the organization, she is not sure when she has time to sleep.
BPA is a program for students to apply their academic knowledge in work-like applications that build resumes and provides skills and confidence for future career endeavors.
pating in organizations like BPA and attending events like the many workshops and conferences available is an experience of a lifetime,” Tomaski said. “I couldn’t be more proud of Julia and all she’s achieved, and I’m so honored to have been part of that journey.”BPA offers high school students various workplace skills to prepare the participants to succeed in finance, management, information technology, computer applications and much more.The topic Haveman presented with was how professionals stay on top of technology and adapt it into the workplace.
She spent about two months researching the topic, holding a series of interviews with employees at Western Land Services and writing and revising her research paper.
Along the way she received guidance from Tomaski, her English teacher Sierra Holmes and her parents. After many revisions to her research paper, Haveman was finally ready to read her paper in front of a panel of judges at the regional level.
“Everything you do throughout the year prepares for competition,” she said.
At the regional level Haveman took fourth place and moved onto the state competition where she placed third. By placing third or better she qualified for the national competition.
While at nationals, Haveman, when not competing, was involved in many different events.
“I went to all of the workshops that I could for my event,” she said.
Haveman was involved in an internship where she helped with a scavenger hunt during the weekend.
Haveman has enjoyed her time with BPA and has grown fond of Tomaski, referring to the BPA advisor, as her “second mom.”
“She is always there giving advice and helping me and others out wherever we need it,” she said. “Honestly I could not ask for a better advisor, she is just a great motivator.”
Haveman began competing in BPA in seventh grade and has done very well, qualifying for the national competition in both seventh and eighth grades but due to the COVID-19 pandemic she was not able to attend.
“BPA is so much more than an after-school activity,” she said. “The organization itself helps you so much with things like interviewing or public speaking. Whatever you’re interested, in there’s something for you.”{