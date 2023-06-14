There’s nothing quite like the Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament to bring about camaraderie in a way only found in a small city on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Just ask 20-year-old Ludington High School graduate Nick Patterson, who has participated in the tournament with his friends since they were old enough to enter.
“We love how everyone from Ludington will find where each other is playing and go support and cheer each other on,” Patterson said. “We have a lot of people there who recognize the four of us. We will have games where our court gets completely packed. We hate to lose, especially when it’s in our hometown.”
Patterson has been playing in the Ludington Gus Macker with fellow former classmates and LHS varsity basketball teammates Brad Mesyar, 20, and Ty Winczewski, 20, since they were old enough to sign up for the tournament.
“I think we were 6 or 7 when we first started playing,” Winczewski said. “We always played with Jake Plamondon, too. We all go to Ferris together, but since Jake was playing football and didn’t want to risk an injury, last year Will Gunsell, 18, joined our team.”
The five LHS grads, having spent time playing varsity basketball together under coach Thad Shank, stated that being part of that basketball program is something special that’s shared with previous players and current players alike, and the love for the game definitely carries over in the Ludington Macker.
Patterson said the team loves “having another chance to be back in front of Ludington fans, in front of your friends and family and even in front of people you don’t know.”
“There’s just no better feeling (than) when it’s a 13-12 game and there’s 30 seconds left with over 100 people screaming and watching. It’s just like a high school game, but it’s so much closer,” he said. “It’s a feeling I don’t get from anything else. You want to put on a good show for everybody who comes out to watch.”
Winczewski stated that after graduating there isn’t as much competition anymore and the Macker is a way to get that competitive feeling back, even if it’s just for a weekend.
“We talk about Macker all year-round,” he said. “We don’t have many things that are competitive now, maybe on the golf course, but that’s about it.”
The three stated that they look forward to seeing another former LHS athlete, Sam LaDuke, plat in the tournament. LaDuke was a member of the 2017 state runner-up LHS boys basketball team.
“We are excited to watch Sam LaDuke’s team,” Winczewski said. “He has James Baker, a guy who plays overseas, and a couple of his buddies he played with at Calvin.”
Patterson stated that LaDuke is a player that all of the younger LHS players admired.
“He has a team on the top men’s court,” Patterson said. “Sam graduated about five years ahead of us. He’s someone we all looked up to and watched.”
Patterson and his team have come close to winning the title in their bracket and they have already won the Toilet Bowl Championship, but with this weekend’s tournament being Ludington’s last, their eyes are on bringing home the first-place trophy to close out the end of this chapter of their lives.
“It’s strange,” Patterson said. “We are a bit biased, but we’d love to see the Macker stay. We are really bummed it’s the last one. It’s been a staple for so long, and doing it so long, we recognize so many people who come back.”
If the Ludington Macker doesn’t return, Patterson, Mesyar and Winczewski said they will find other ways to stay competitive because it’s just something that has been instilled in them from a very young age.
“I think the competitive spirit, we were born into that,” Patterson said. “When you’re super young. … The bar was set really early because there were always good teams to watch.”
The team made up Patterson, Mesyar, Winczewski and Gunsell is called Size Don’t Matter and they will have their first game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Court B2.
“We love how everyone who knows us will stop and gather,” Mesyar said. “It’s the whole town watching you, backing you up against the out-of-towners, that’s what I love.”