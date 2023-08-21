The LHS PIL3OT program, stands for People Inspired to Live, Learn and Love Oriole Tradition, the day is where juniors and seniors will share inspiration and experience with freshmen during an orientation and luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ludington Elementary School cafeteria.
The program will occur at the elementary school because of the current construction being done at the LASD secondary complex.
The purpose for the event is for freshmen to become familiar with their class schedules and build relationships with the PIL3OT mentors, according to LHS principal Steve Forsberg.
The mentors will share support and tips for success during their freshman year as well as they will receive a map of the new layout at LHS.
Forsberg wrote in a recent letter sent home to incoming freshmen and their parents. Every year, the district asks graduating seniors to list things they wished they had understood or had taken more seriously before starting high school. Forsberg refers to this as Freshman Flight School 101.
Forsberg and LHS assistant principal Frank Marietta will take a sampling from the mentors to present a top list of everything those incoming freshmen should know.
The mentors and teachers will discuss academic expectations and what it means to be an Oriole.
Forsberg and Marietta will discuss the student handbook policies, attendance and safety procedures.
Also on Aug. 31 freshmen will learn about all of the clubs and athletic and volunteer opportunities open to LHS students.
Forsberg wrote students are encouraged to get connected to all things Oriole and be a part of maintaining the school’s tradition of strong school spirit and pride.