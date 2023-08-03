VICTORY TWP. — A light breeze on Thursday morning was a saving grace for the 65 members of the Ludington High School Marching Band who are attending their annual band camp this week in preparation for the 2023 marching season.
The camp this year is being held on the campus of West Shore Community College due to the construction and renovation being done at the secondary complex.
With the temperatures this week band director Keith Kuczynski has been preaching hydration and sunscreen to his band throughout the week, while giving extra water breaks this week.
The purpose of the week-long camp is to install the band’s halftime program which they perform during all home football games throughout the football season.
The program this year is called “Pop Rocks,” according to Kuczynski.
The program will start off with “Shut up and Dance” by Walk the Moon, followed by “Centuries” from Fall Out Boys and during the program there will be a special drum feature and to close the program the band will play “All the Small Things” by Blink 182.
“It is a lot of popular music and rocking out,” he said. “It is entertaining on a Friday night.”
Kuczynski said the band has been great this week. They help each other and are very supportive of one another.
“It is always apparent in the arts of how supportive the kids are to each other,” he said. “Everybody has somebody there for them and the leaders quickly remember what it was like their first band camp and so they reach out to offer help.
“Not only do we have kids that are marching for the first time but we also have a handful of kids who are switching instruments. I think the biggest thing about the kids is just how supportive and accepting they are to each other while also pushing each other. This really is just a big family.”
The band will have two drum majors on the field conducting and leading the band on the field: seniors Mason Marrison and Joseph Janicki.
Both are looking forward to not only conducting and leading the band on the field but to be someone that is available throughout the school year.
“We are a community, and I love that about the band,” Janicki said.
“On the field we are all one unit,” said Marrison. “Making the transition into high school you might just have your freshman friend group but here you have everyone.”
This year the band will be performing on a new surface. Oriole Field has transitioned from a natural grass playing surface to an artificial surface.
“Playing on the turf field will be awesome,” Kuczynski said. “The turf will allow us to really steady ourselves and I am looking forward to that.”
Kuczynski is looking forward to getting out on the new field prior to the first football game against Petoskey on Thursday, Aug. 24.