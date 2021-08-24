For some of the 86 members of Ludington High School’s marching band, this week is their first time marching in more than a year-and-a-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For others, it’s their first time ever marching, period.
“One thing is 50 percent of these kids have never done this activity,” said LHS Band Director Keith Kuczynski. ”The fact that they’re doing as well as they are, this quick, is a testament to the upperclassmen, who are showing them the ropes.
“Their love for music is amazing. It is one of the oldest ways to express themselves. They are really just happy to be outside again and have that sense of normalcy back.”
Kuczynski said this year’s band is looking forward to playing next week during the football team’s home opener at Oriole Field with music that will likely be better known by some of the members’ parents.
“I think they are excited because a lot of their parents will know this music, it is probably prom music for some of those parents,” he said.
Kuczynski said the band seems to be really digging the music. The show this year is called “’80s Mix Tape,” and it will feature Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” Nena’s “99 Red Balloons” and more, as well as the color guard.
He said the band will close the show with Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”
The marching band will make its debut at Oriole Field at next week’s varsity football game Thursday against Sparta.