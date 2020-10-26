The Ludington High School Marching Band will put on a special Halloween-themed performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Oriole Field.
The Spooktacular concert will give the members of the marching band, and director Kieth Kuczynski, a chance to play for an audience after not being able to perform any halftime shows this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concert will feature band members in costume and playing mostly Halloween-related songs like “Thriller,” “Ghostbusters” and “Monster Mash,” according to Kuczynski.
“These students all work extremely hard and are so excited to be able to perform for an audience again,” he said. “This idea came about because both the students and I really wanted to perform, and we felt that everyone would benefit from some safe, socially distanced fun. Everything has looked and felt different for the students throughout this school year and holding a performance is a way to introduce some normal back into the LHS band.”
Kuczynski said the band has been playing outside as much as possible due to current conditions and social distancing requirements at the school. The band members will be distanced as they perform the concert on Thursday, and there will not be any marching.
“This year has been difficult on students, teachers, our schools and our community,” he said. “For the students, there’s almost two different camps within the band and school — you have students that really want that return to normalcy, and you have students who are being very cautious, as well as many that fall somewhere in the middle.
“I can understand both perspectives and… we’re trying to strike that balance between returning to some normal activities while maintaining caution and staying within safety guidelines.”
Kuczynski said it has been pretty hard on his seniors this year.
“While I think they saw the writing on the wall in the spring with last year’s senior class, it’s still a hard realization,” he said. “This is a unique situation, one that we haven’t gone through before, so we have been trying to figure out how to still give them a great experience, while knowing that some things won’t happen or may need to be changed dramatically.”
Kuczynski said the safety of his students and their families is very much on the forefront of his mind concerning the band’s current and future plans. He said students have adapted and shown maturity during a difficult period.
“I am so extremely proud of each and every one of my students, as well as their parents,” he said. “There have been constant changes and cancellations from last spring to now and they have handled each one with grace and some much-needed humor.”
Kuczynski said he’s thrilled for the Spooktacular performance.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am for next week’s performance and the chance for the LHS band to perform in front of an audience again,” he said. “Live music, as long as it’s being done safely and within the needed guidelines right now, is so extremely important to our culture and our community.”
Kuczynski said the band asks that all of our audience members wear masks and social distance throughout the stands during the performance.