Ludington High School was named one of America’s best high schools for a fifth straight year by the U.S. News and World Report.
The rankings are based on high schools performance on state-required tests, graduation rate and how well they prepare students for college.
This year, LHS ranked 85th out of 1,149 high schools in Michigan. This places LHS in the top 7 percent of high schools in the state and top 14 percent nationally, according to a press release from the school district.
Principal Dan Mesyar stated this is an entire LASD team effort from pre-kindergarten through high school.
“We are very proud and feel this honor reflects the hard work and support of our students, staff and community,” he stated. “Offering a full comprehensive high school experience with high expectations and robust supports is a top priority. We are very happy with this award, but know we must continue to improve to ensure we reach all students.”