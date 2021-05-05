The Anna Miller Chapter of the National Honor Society at Ludington High School inducted 53 new members Wednesday night at Hawley Gymnasium.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos