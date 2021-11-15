Ludington High School is offering free admission to all community members for the premiere of the fall play, “Gifted,” on Thursday.
The play starts at 7:30 p.m. at Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., in Ludington.
LHS Principal Dan Mesyar told the Daily News the decision to waive the admission fee for opening night is part of an effort to reinvigorate the performing arts after a particularly challenging couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity for the community. We just think that the arts is a big part of our school culture and the community, and they’ve really been hit hard by the pandemic this last 20 months or so,” Mesyar said. “We’ve had to cancel a lot of musicals and plays, and we want to do whatever we can to promote this and jumpstart things for the drama club again.”
Director Christine Plummer said it’s “wonderful news” that the high school is making the performance free, and she said she hopes people will take advantage of the opportunity to “support these talented actors and technicians.”
Mesyar said the school is asking that attendees wear face masks for everyone’s safety, but he believes the venue will offer more than enough room to distance and enjoy the performance safely and responsibly.
“The nice thing about Peterson Auditorium is we have seating for 650 people, so there’s plenty of spots to be able to space out and mask up,” he said. “We definitely want to do this safely, and we have plenty of room to have a nice crowd and do it in a safe manner.”
Mesyar said he’ll be at the performance, and he encourages the rest of the community to attend as well.
“We thought it was just a great way to have people come out and support all the hard work and dedication that (the drama club) puts in every single day,” he said.
“Gifted” is the LHS Drama Club’s first production in almost two years. The pandemic hit just as the spring 2019 show, “Seussical,” was set to open, and this is the school’s return to the stage.
The play is about a substitute teacher and former high school bully who returns to her alma matter to teach a group of high-aptitude students.
“Gifted” features Zachariah Highland, Keely Bowman, Braylin McIntosh, Vanessa Madl, Rhea Maconochie, Grace Ashley and Amari George. Brooke Coats is an understudy, Mack Garcia is the stage manager and the backstage manager is Kaden Stevens.
After Thursday’s free performance, the play will continue Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets for those performances will be available at the door. The cost will be $3 for students and seniors or $5 for general admission.