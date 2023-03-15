The Ludington High School Quiz Bowl team is wrapping up its regular season and getting ready to head to the state tournament at Michigan State University on April 15, the first in-person tournament since 2019.
“The regular season runs from December to March,” varsity coach Amber Nasson said. “Varsity’s season runs from September through April as the Central Michigan University Quiz Central tournament is from September through November and the state tournament is always held in April.”
The state tournament is a round-robin bracket. Only 16 Class B schools from the State of Michigan will participate. Competition runs from 9 a.m. until at least 5 p.m.
“We have been practicing since September, but for the next few weeks we’re using more difficult question sets, studying more and discussing strategy,” Nasson said. “Chelsea and Detroit Country Day are our toughest opponents. We defeated both teams in 2019 to win the state title, but lost to them last year, placing third in the state.”
Ludington competes in the West Michigan Conference, which is split into two divisions, where Ludington is in the larger of the two.
“Lakes Division is seven larger schools which include Orchard View, Montague, Whitehall, Manistee, Fremont, Ludington, and Oakridge (no Quiz Bowl team),” Nasson said. “Rivers Division is seven smaller schools including Mason County Central, Hesperia, Hart, Holton, Ravenna, Shelby and North Muskegon.
“Spring Lake and Fruitport compete with the Lakes Division and Mason County Eastern competes with the Rivers Division, as their league doesn’t hold any quiz bowl competitions.”
Since September, the varsity and two junior varsity teams have been competing against other schools and the have reached many milestones this year.
“We are fortunate that our school district is so supportive of all extracurricular activities,” Nasson said. “They allow us to have a freshman and JV team, and Coach Dana Thibault and Coach Todd Schipper do a phenomenal job teaching these teams the rules and strategies that allow us to be so successful, promoting a strong varsity program.
“We have two returning varsity team players who are very talented and will do an excellent job leading the team next year. Junior Varsity A, which this year had 10 sophomores, looked strong. They almost won their league and ended up winning the end of season tournament. I’m excited to move some of these players up to varsity next year.”
Nasson stated that all members have done well this season and three were honored in the Lakes Division.
“We have two All-Conference players and one honorable mention,” she said. Senior Nathan Biggs and junior Raiden Wolf were voted All-Conference and junior Jack Jubar was voted honorable mention.”
Looking forward to what next year brings, Nasson said she is looking forward to state and then working on the teams for next season, but she is also sad to see so many members graduating this year.
“We have nine seniors graduating this year,” she said. “They’ve learned that every win and loss is an opportunity to grow. We had a rough night in the regular season where we lost a couple of games. The team impressed me with how they rallied and supported one another through that. They put it in perspective and at the next competition they played the best they’ve played all year.”