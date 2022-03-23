Quiz bowl has become a very popular extracurricular activity at Ludington High School, and it was evident again this year as quiz bowl fielded three teams this season, according to Amber Nasson who has coached the varsity team for 13 years.
“We had 33 students come out for quiz bowl this year,” Nasson said. “Those numbers are back up around the numbers we saw pre-COVID-19.”
Nasson said she feels fortunate to coach these students and that Ludington has a strong junior varsity program.
“The district has been very supportive of not only quiz bowl, but all of the extracurricular (activities) — athletic and non-athletic,” she said. “They have allowed us to maintain two JV coaches. We do not cut any students in this program. We want every one to be an Oriole and by allowing these students to go through this JV program and get so much playtime, the kids learn early on what quiz bowl is all about. (They) begin studying for it early on and that, in turn, builds up a skill level (and) knowledge base that makes us extra competitive.”
Nasson said the school support of the early programs have been beneficial to the students.
“I think it is a testament of education they get here (LASD). You can study all you want, but you can’t just memorize random facts and do well at quiz bowl. You truly have to know it,” she said. “I feel like our (system) has done a good job of educating our kids and giving them a strong knowledge base.”
Nasson paused for a moment to reflect on the orange bow ties, a part of the required uniform of the quiz bowl team.
“It is a badge (or) symbol of kids wearing it with pride because it is cool to be smart,” she said. “There is a culture here at LASD that has allowed the quiz bowl team to be successful as well.”
The varsity team went undefeated in the Lake 8 division and won the league trophy, according to Nasson.
The varsity team won nine matches in the league against teams within its athletic conference like Manistee, Muskegon Catholic and Orchard View.
“There are other teams that do not have a quiz bowl league so they join un in the Lakes 8 and those schools include Spring Lake, Fruitport, Hart, Whitehall, Mason County Eastern and Shelby,” Nasson said. “With the switch to the (West Michigan Conference) next year, we are hoping to have as many teams as possible.”
Students begin working on the up coming quiz bowl competitions around Thanksgiving, according to Nasson with the competitions starting at the end of January and just wrapped up last week.
The quiz bowl team will enter in to state competition on Saturday, April 9.
The state competition will be virtual again this year, according to Nasson. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state competition was canceled in 2020 and run virtual in 2021.
“Students will have to have two different sites open, the Zoom meeting but also online buzzer website called BuzzIn.live,” she said. “They join the Zoom and join a buzzIn.live room that the moderator controls and teams will buzz in to answer questions.”
Nasson said her Orioles will face off against other teams in a head-to-head competition.
In the morning, they will be involved in a round robin tournament and if that goes well, they will have an afternoon of competition to determine who will take home the state championship.
Nasson said the team is feeling really good about their chances in the state competition.
“We have 14 members on the varsity team and they are very diverse on their knowledge,” she said. “They are strong players who are quick to the buzzer. We know the competition at the state level is really tough. We are feeling good and the kids are prepared.”
Nasson said there is a difference when competing virtually as opposed to in-person.
“There is a lot more fatigue when doing a competition virtually,” she said. “Being on technology is not as energizing as facing off against your competition in person.”
Nasson said there is also the stress from the technology side of the competition, kids worry if there will be a glitch.
“It is on a Saturday, so we might not have tech support (or) will our computers stay charged,” she said. “We are trying to work through all of those bugs ahead of time. We much prefer in-person competition, but we are grateful that we can still compete. If we could not compete virtually, we might not be able to compete this year.”
Varsity team members include: Colyn Allen, Aiden De Morrow, Tyler Gingras, Kennedi Hansen, Emily Hilyard, Luce Hanson, Azlyn Hoggs, Magdalyn Hubbard, Jack Makowicki, Sawyer Phillips, Malena Rozek, Analisa Smith, Lucas Thibault and Raiden Wolf.
The junior varsity “A” team is coached by Dana Thibault and its members include Nathan Briggs, Sophia Grierson, Reinhold Heinrich, Jack Jubar, Savanna Kirwin, Will Luce, Dominic Van Wyck and Malakai Honyoust.
The junior varsity “B” team is coached by Todd Skipper and it is composed of: Magdelyn Autry, Grayson Bentz, Andrea Blankinship, Ben Coleman, Julia Havemen, Gabe Hill, Ally Kalchik, Adam Knee, Quinn Marchant, Jackson Skipper, Nickolas Wysong.
The team also competed in a virtual Quiz Central tournament in the fall and those competitions will air on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning from now until the beginning of June. Those air on the Central Michigan University PBS station beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.