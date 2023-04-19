Ludington’s Quiz Bowl team shook off an uncharacteristically slow start to the season to finish fourth in the West Michigan Conference, Lake Division with a 4-3 record, according head coach Amber Nasson.
“We struggled early to find our momentum,” she said. “We suffered a couple of losses early on, shaking our confidence.”
Nasson said she was proud of how the team fought through and overcame the early losses.
“I was really proud of the team and how they learned from those losses. They did a great job of staying focused on what they could improve upon,” she said. “They rallied to place fourth in the conference.”
The team put their slow start behind them and finished with a record of 21 wins against 7 losses.
Nasson had nine seniors this year on the varsity team of 11 students.
“This was a year of a lot of changes for these seniors,” she said. “For most of the team this was the first ‘normal’ year post-COVID. We joined a new league (West Michigan Conference) and the state tournament returned to in-person.”
Nasson said all of the adjustment took some getting used to, and she is proud of how the kids supported one another throughout the season.
The team went on to win the West Michigan Conference Tournament in early March. During the single-elimination Ludington defeated Ravenna, 155 to 50; Manistee, 185 to 95; Whitehall, 190 to 65; and Fremont, 215 to 160. Winning the WMC tournament qualified the Orioles for the state tournament.
Nasson said the state tournament was held at Michigan State University, for the first time since 2019.
The format at the state tournament changed going from a double elimination, two-day tournament to a one day, round robin tournament.
“It made for a long day,” she said. “Teams play nine games over the course of nine hours to ensure more face-offs against more teams.”
Nason said the team did a fantastic job with the new format.
“They showed they had the stamina and focus to remain competitive in such a rigorous competition,” Nasson said. “ I am extremely proud of how they handled themselves at the state tournament.”
The Ludington Quiz Bowl team took fourth place at the state tournament, capping an extremely successful season.
The Orioles have since 2018 placed fourth or better at the state tournament winning the state title in 2019 and finishing third in 2018, 2021 and 2022. In 2020 the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
Nasson said Ludington was one of 16 class B schools to qualify for the state tournament. She contributes the success of the program to the excellent teachers who provide a rigorous curriculum for LASD students. The support from the administration from the superintendent on down to the high school principals. The junior varsity program and its coaches Todd Skipper and Dana Thibault, who teach the players the fundamentals and keep them coming back. Having a supportive community has helped to build consistency in the program.
“Students are proud to wear orange bow ties because their talents are valued here,” she said.
The team competed again virtually at Central Michigan University’s Quiz Central in the white division. The team fell to Traverse City Central in the grand championship semifinals. The episode can be viewed at https;//video.wcmu.org/show/quiz-central/