The Ludington High School Quiz Bowl team capped off another successful season by placing third in the state championship over the weekend.
Ludington coach Amber Nasson said she is proud of the students who competed during the season this year.
Nasson said she is excited because the school district supports the program.
They support two junior varsity coaches, which allows the district to have a freshman team and a regular JV team. There is also a team in the middle school program which helps to create interest early, according to Nasson.
“It really allows every kid the opportunity to play and develop those skill levels,” she said. “Kids get more playing time which helps them to develop in quiz bowl.”
“You have to qualify to get to the state tournament,” Nasson said. “So you are playing against the best teams in Michigan. To place third is a big deal for our kids.”
It is the second time in the past four years that Ludington’s team has placed third in the state competition. They placed third in 2018. In 2019, they came in first place and moved on to the National tournament. In 2020, there wasn’t a tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 the team again placed third.
“It is three trophies and three state finals in a row,” Nasson said.
Nasson, who is in her 13th year coaching quiz bowl, thinks not only the tradition helps with the program but also the orange bow tie creates interest.
“The orange bow tie was the kids’ idea and that was created in 2009,” she said. “It creates a sense of pride, it is okay to be smart, we accept ourselves and we are proud of who we are. The acceptance that we value intelligence and knowing things and it is okay to know random facts.”
Nasson said the varsity team begins their season in September with the Central Michigan University Quiz Central episodes, that are recorded September through December.
The team began practicing in December for the season with the first competition in January and runs through March. If Ludington qualifies for the state competition, that is always in April, according to Nasson.
The Ludington Quiz Bowl team was the Quiz Central champion this year defeating Roscommon, 290 to 270.
“This is the first year in the 16 years of Quiz Central that Ludington has won the tournament,” she said. “We appreciated the sense of normalcy the tournament provided us in an abnormal year.”
Nasson said the team went undefeated in league play winning both Division 1 and Division 2 championship.
The season record for the quiz bowl team was 18-2 including going undefeated at the Quiz Central tournament. Their first loss was at the state tournament.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy, at Monday’s board of trustees meeting, informed the board that the varsity quiz bowl team paced third at the state competition held at Michigan State University.
“Kudos to Amber Nasson and all of faculty members that support the quiz bowl team, parents and most importantly to the students,” Kennedy said. “It is a testament to be able to have such a high quality program like this, to be able to compete at high levels.
“To go third place, first place, pandemic and a third place finish is truly outstanding.”