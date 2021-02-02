Ludington High School Quiz Bowl team members are preparing for the Lakes 8 Activities Conference competition, according to coach Amber Nasson.
Nasson said since Quiz Bowl is a non-contact activity, it is able to participate and compete.
“We are thankful that we can have competitions this year,” she said. “We realize how fortunate we are to have this opportunity. I think many of us didn’t truly expect to have a season.”
Nasson said this makes the students and advisers even more appreciative, regardless of the challenges COVID creates, but because of the pandemic and restrictions there will not be any spectators allowed for competition this year.
The Ludington Quiz Bowl team has 32 students participating. Students are split between three teams, according to Nasson. There is one varsity team and two junior varsity teams. The varsity team is coached by Nasson and the two junior varsity teams are coached by Todd Schipper and Dana Thibault.
“The team has shown a remarkable ability to adapt this year, and they have consistently maintained a positive attitude,” Nasson said.
She said the team never complains about wearing masks or following safety protocols.
“The pandemic has helped us realize how much we value things we often take for granted,” she said. “Particularly how much we value each other. That’s created an even stronger sense of team this year, and I look forward to watching how that impacts the season.”
The competition begins for the team on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Orchard View. The team then competes at Manistee on Wednesday, Feb. 17, then home to host on Wednesday, March 3, and then closing out the competition within Lakes 8 Activities Conference schools on Wednesday, March 17, at Orchard View.
Nasson said the competition will consist of a round-robin tournament divided on the four evenings, and each evening consists of five rounds of competition.
Nasson said the team participated in the CMU Quiz Central tournament hosted by Central Michigan University via Zoom in the fall. That tournament was limited to 16 teams, according to Nasson.
Ludington was one of the 16 teams included in the virtual tournament and faced Traverse City St. Francis.
“Because we taped the episodes virtually, we were able to continue participating even when we were learning from home,” she said.
Nasson credits Jen Collins from LASD’s Technology Department who helped set up team member’s iPads so they could access Zoom and compete from home.
“The virtual competition took some getting used to, but we adjusted quickly and enjoyed the unique format.” She said. “We were proud to be able to represent our school.”
Nasson said the competition is available to watch on WCMU or at https://video.wcmu.org/show/quiz-central/.
Episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. with repeats at 5 p.m. on Saturdays from now until April 17. Each episode will feature two of the 16 teams. Ludington’s first competition against Traverse City St. Francis is currently available on the website and will re-air at 7 p.m. Wednesday.