Ludington High School administration, teachers and staff are excited to welcome students back for the 2020-2021 school year, regardless of face-to-face or virtual learning.
“We are ready,” said Dan Meysar, Ludington High School principal. “We are ready and looking forward to to seeing them on Tuesday.”
Mesyar said for the past three weeks, LHS has been in contact with online students getting those students’ schedules set for online learning.
“The nice part is, for the most part, it will be a Ludington High School teacher teaching the course,” Mesyar said. “We are very thankful for our relationship with the Ludington Education Association (LEA) and the letter of agreement that we have with them. It is huge to be able to have our staff teaching the progression that we do. It is a big win for our students, staff and community.”
Mesyar said electives are still open, and for in-person instruction to those students enrolled online, students can attend in wood shop, music or an art class.
“We are really excited that we are offering really anything that anybody wants,” he said.
Mesyar used an example where LHS has students that have five classes online, LHS has students the have five classes in-person, LHS have a student who has one hour per day in-person and four hours online. There are students who have classes for four hours per day online and come in to take an elective.
Mesyar said LHS is a full comprehensive high school for anything a student wants whether it is online or in-person. Students are also dual-enrolled at West Shore Community College and the career tech center.
“We couldn’t feel better in what we have to offer families,” he said. “The hardest part has been getting the communication out because it has been changing everyday, especially the last couple of weeks.”
Mesyar said students will notice some big changes when entering the high school this year. The hallways have hand sanitizers, stickers reminding students of social distancing and stations separating the hallways.
“We feel that we have a very safe plan in place,” he said. “For that student who wants to come here and have that face-to-face instruction, we are going to do it and do it safely.”
Mesyar said LHS has flexibility to provide students and their families with what best fits the student.
“Having that flexibility is a dream come true,” he said. “Schools across the country are having to cut or limit what courses students can take. For us to be able to say we are actually expanding offerings, it is a win-win.”
The district invested in deep cleaning machines, according to Mesyar. Those will be used to deep clean classrooms during the teachers’ planning period.
“I, along with (Assistant Principal) Steve Forsberg, will glove up for some cleaning this year,” Mesyar said. “It’s an all hands on deck. We will have disinfectant wipes in every classroom so that a students can grab a wipe and wipe their desk down. There will also be hand sanitizer.”
Mesyar said he, teachers and staff are excited for Tuesday and the start of the new school year.
“We are going to mask up, sanitize up and do our best with social distancing through out the day and allow students to take advantage of all choices,” he said.