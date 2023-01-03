The Ludington High School O-Bots are gearing up for their 2023 season, which kicks off Saturday at noon.
LHS coach Cary Shineldecker stated that the team is excited to gather Saturday at their workshop to view this year’s competition announcement.
“We could go to official satellite sites to view the worldwide telecast, but we prefer to view the kick off in our shop,” Shineldecker said. “Exactly at the same time worldwide first unveils the challenge and the rules. We will watch the kickoff video as a team, we will discuss the rules (and) there will be approximately 125-150 pages of rules.
“We will discuss strategy and begin brainstorming for the drive train, manipulators, stages of the game and priorities. We will also discuss hours needed, mentors and assign tasks.”
The O-Bots have been competing for six years, and Shineldecker said even though many people might think they know what the team does, most really don’t know what it all entails to have a successful season. A new roadblock that has Shineldecker a bit concerned this year is the shortage of parts needed to assemble the robots.
“I am in communication with technical people with the suppliers and keep tabs on new products ready to hit the market,” Shineldecker said. “I just have made it a goal to reach out to followers and developers. With the supply chain issues, motors, gearboxes and other components are not in stock. I keep a finger on the pulse of suppliers, and I know what parts are critical.
“As soon as the game is revealed and parts are available, I will place orders. What comes in stock will be sold out immediately.”
Finding the right parts for their robot is essential, Shineldecker stated because certain materials can help reduce weight of the robot.
“There are two types of motors called ‘brushless motors’ that we use,” he said. “The benefit of the brushless motors is that they weigh one-third of a brushed motor. When you have 12 motors driving manipulators, this will save 25 pounds. Our robot can only typically weigh 125, so saving 25 is huge. Our drive train alone will have eight of these motors. The two motor suppliers are Vex Robotics for a motor called Falcon 500 and Rev Robotics for Motors called Neos. We have some on hand from past years and will use what we have first.
“Both companies have planetary gear boxes that can be used to get power manipulators to shoot balls, pick up game pieces and even lift the robot into the air. You just never know what is needed so we will order a wide variety of options, much of which we have stocked already.”
Although the O-Bots have performed well since their creation — qualifying for the state championships every year — Shineldecker stated that he and his wife, Karen, who is also a coach and started the program, have some concerns about the program’s longevity and sustainability.
“One of my personal goals is program sustainability,” he said. “I fear the current program is unsustainable without Karen and me. The program needs to be embraced by the school and community.”
O.J. DeJonge Middle School principal Mike Hart also believes that more individuals need to embrace the robotics program. He stated that he has seen much growth in students who have participated in the middle school program, as well as those moving on to the high school program.
“To put it simply, this program changes the lives of young people,” he said. “The robotics program provides our students with a great opportunity to hone college and career readiness skills such as communication, collaboration (and) critical and creative thinking in an authentic environment.
“This program embodies our school vision of inspiring learning through relationships, inquiry and self-awareness in an experience-rich environment that promotes independence and responsibility. Our students involved in the program have grown immensely through their participation and our entire school community is proud of their accomplishments.”
Currently, the program at O.J. is the youngest age group who compete in robotics locally, but Hart stated that doesn’t have to be the case. Programs start as early as preschool and he stated that there are definitely options for Ludington Area Schools to form younger-aged teams.
“It would be great to have robotics start earlier because of the skills, both in the robotics side of things as well as the ‘soft skills’ that are developed in participating in this program,” he said. “We are very fortunate here in the Ludington community to have the opportunity to start a program at Ludington Elementary and to be able to work with people like MiSTEM region director Brian Dotson and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) champion Kathy Surd who have been instrumental in supporting many of these programs within LASD.”
Though the Shineldeckers have no intention of leaving the program anytime soon, they do want to make sure the program becomes more stable and a sought after extracurricular by students in the years to come.
“Without school financial and administrative support, teams rely on grants and private donations in order to exist,” Shineldecker said. “When the program started, it was with the blessing of the school. I ignorantly thought that meant that the school would support it much like any other program, soccer, basketball, football, etc., but that is not the case at all.
“To have a successful robotics program, you have to have leaders and mentors who are willing to spend countless hours and resources to help others. My children graduated over a decade ago and long before robotics existed here at Ludington. Sometimes we have parents come into the program with their students and we do rely on them. But when their kids leave, they feel no sense of commitment and leave also.”
Shineldecker stated that along with Ludington, there are other programs in Mason County that are also depending on support from outside of the school. He stated that if the funding source continues to be external, it may force the teams to look elsewhere for their home base.
“I have considered the alternative to an unsupported high school program may be a countywide program,” he said. “Currently, Ludington competes for private funding and professional resources (coaches and mentors) with Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Gateway 2 Success. Hart, Manistee and Baldwin all have or have had robotics teams. Also, Ludington Area Catholic has a middle school team.
“In a community with finite resources, this is not fair to students who lack highly motivated individuals who are willing to commit their lives to making a program successful. I know many high school level programs who have left the schools due to lack of support. Team 1918, Newaygo County, NC Gears and Team 4004, Muskegon Area Robotics, M.A.R.S. Rovers are not directly affiliated with schools. Other schools like Fruitport seem to actively support their program.
“Maybe forming a 501c3 for county robotics would be the way to go. I am often bouncing around scenarios in my head about this dilemma.”
As successful as the Ludington teams have been since they started in 2018, Shineldecker hopes that more support and recognition will start to appear for the Ludington robotics program as well as programs nationwide.
“I have seen a number of successful robotics programs fold due to lack of sustainability,” he said. “Not just financially, but with coach and mentor burnout. Currently, the coach and mentors have to perform all roles within the organization, fundraising, community outreach, marketing, administration, grant writing, financial, transportation, lodging, etc. After all of that, we still have to try to fit in building a competitive robot. It is a full time commitment for volunteers who are paid little or nothing.”