The community is urged to share its words of wisdom and encouragement with any or all Ludington High School seniors for them to read after graduation rehearsal.
Letters may be sent with “Senior Letter” on the outer envelope or dropped them off at the LHS counseling office. Be sure to clearly indicate the first and last name of the senior, if it is an individual.
For more information, call 845-3860.
Letters can be mailed or dropped on or before Monday, May 24, to Ludington High School, Attn: Counseling Department, 508 N. Washington Avenue, Ludington, MI 49431