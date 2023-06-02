Receiving a high school diploma is a milestone life event, but for Ludington High School graduate Caitlyn Stahelin, that milestone came a bit late.
Stahelin finally received her diploma Friday, one week after her fellow classmates walked across the stage at Hawley Gym to receive theirs. Stahelin was in attendance at last week’s graduation, but she had a seizure before receiving her diploma, and ended up being rushed to the hospital.
In a one-person ceremony Friday morning, Stahelin — wearing her cap and gown — walked down the aisle of Peterson Auditorium to “Pomp and Circumstance,” heard her name called, and walked across the stage to receive her diploma from Superintendent Kyle Corlett, principal Dan Mesyar, assistant principal Steve Forsberg and members of the board of education.
Mesyar said graduation is a culminating, “once-in-a-lifetime” event, and it was important for the school district to make sure Stahelin had that experience.
“If we can resimulate that event for her, it would be the least thing we can do for a student who has been there and walked these halls and has done everything the right way,” Mesyar said. “We owe it to the students to go the extra mile. We are trying to recreate as much of last week’s graduation ceremony as we can. Leave no Oriole behind.”
Stahelin’s mother, Rose Ray, said Stahelin had a seizure around 3 p.m. the day of the graduation ceremony, a second one just before the presentation of diplomas, and a third later that night at the hospital.
“Caitlyn was transferred from Corewell Health Ludington Hospital to Grand Rapids Saturday morning for tests and started her on anti-seizure medication,” Ray said. “She was diagnosed with epilepsy.”
Ray said last week was “scary and upsetting,” not knowing what was going on with her daughter, but she was very happy that the family finally has some answers and that her daughter is “on the way to recovery.”
She said Friday’s event was exciting and she praised the school making sure her daughter had an experience.
“It was very nice of them to redo this (presentation of the diploma) for her,” she said. “It is a special moment and something that she will remember for the rest of her life.”
Stahelin said she was a little nervous because she was by herself.
“It is exciting to finally have my diploma in my hand,” she said.
Strahelin plans to take some time off to relax and recuperate before getting a job and moving onto college.
Ludington School Resource Office Austin Morris was on hand Friday and praised Stahelin’s classmates for their quick reaction to her seizure during graduation.
“I was so proud of my kids,” he said, adding that the graduates raised their hands to alert Mesyar of the situation without interrupting his speech.
“They all did a good job of making sure Caitlyn was safe until someone could get there to help her,” he said.
Ray, on Friday, made it a point to thank the officers and everyone who helped to get her daughter to the hospital safely.