Ludington High School junior Adam Knee, 16, loves to do tricks on his scooter, but he never had a way to compete against other kids who also love the sport until now.
Knee wanted to start a scooter and skateboard competition at the Ludington Skate Park, so he approached Ludington Police Officer Mike Haveman to see how he could go about getting a competition up and running.
“I knew Adam because he and my daughter were in BPA (Business Professionals of America) together at school,” Haveman said. “He asked me how he could have a competition down at the skatepark, so I called the City of Ludington to see if it could be covered under their insurance, and they said it could if we had everyone competing sign a waiver.”
Once Knee got the word that it was a possibility, the Skate, Scootin’ Boogy Skate Competition was born.
The event is open to anyone 18 or younger and will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Ludington Skate Park, located at Stearns Park.
“I thought it would be great to have something down at the skate park where kids could come and show off their tricks,” Knee said. “The park really has been a way for kids from Ludington or out of town to practice their skills and to really get better and having this competition will be a great opportunity for them to be able to show people what they can do.”
Haveman stated that he would be an active member in helping organize the event, but it is Knee who really has been leading the way.
“This event is happening because of Adam,” Haveman said. “He had the idea, and I have just been trying to guide the process and help it move forward. I agreed to take part in organizing it, but only if he helped. Adam came up with the idea to showcase the skating ability of the kids at the park and also to just have some fun. On any given day throughout the summer the skatepark is filled with kids skateboarding and scootering in the park. This event gives the kids the opportunity to show off their skills in front of friends, family and spectators.”
With the location of the skate park right on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, Haveman and Knee both stated that they couldn’t think of a better place to hold the event.
“It gives Ludington the chance to show off the skate park which is just feet from the beach and Lake Michigan,” Haveman stated. “We are fortunate to have the skate park, but the location is unbeatable. The competition will help give people some pride in where they live, all these people are coming together for this event to showcase the talented youth in our area.”
There are two waivers for participants to sign and to ensure they receive a t-shirt, Haveman stated that they should try and sign up by Aug. 3. Kids can sign up right until the event begins, but they can out guarantee they will receive the items they will be giving out to all the participants.
“Signups are at Gordy’s, Safe Harbor Credit Union and Ludington Police Department,” Haveman said. “You can sign up until the day of the event, but sign up by Aug. 3 to have your shirt for the event. There are waivers that need to be signed by a parent or guardian, the waiver needs to be notarized and there are three ways to do that.
“If you sign up at Safe Harbor or LPD, there are notaries there during business hours and it can be taken care off at that time. You can take the waivers with you, find a notary and bring them with you on the day of the event or there will be a notary at the event to get the waivers signed so you can participate.”
Haveman and Knee are hoping for a good turnout of individuals to participate and they want to thank the event’s sponsors who have helped make this event possible.
“Our original sponsors for the event were Gordy’s, WMOM, 99.9 Hot Country Hits, Redreaming Paint Co. and LPD,” Haveman said. “After we presented at the city council meeting, I was contacted by The Evergreen, Safety Decals and Safe Harbor Credit Union, they all wanted to help with the event. We are still hoping to get some support from local businesses to help with prizes for the winners, so if anyone is interested, please contact me at haveman211@ci.ludington.mi.us.”
On the day of the event, participants will need to bring their skateboard or scooter. Helmets are required, and there will be some to borrow during the event, but they may need to be shared depending on how many participants need to borrow them. Any additional safety equipment is up to the participant and their parents.
“My hopes for the event are that everyone has fun,” Haveman said. We want the chance to showcase the area youth and the hard work they have put in while practicing their skating abilities. We are also putting on display the hard work done with the kids working to make this event a success. Anyone wanting to sponsor can email me at haveman211@ci.ludington.mi.us or call LPD 231-843-3425 and I will get back to you when I get the message. We would love to have more sponsors and additional prizes for the winners or for all the participants if possible.”