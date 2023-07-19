Kate Watkins | Daily News

Ludington Police Department Sgt. Mike Haveman and Ludington High School junior Adam Knee are planning the Skate, Scootin’ Boogy Skate Competition at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Ludington Skate Park. The event is open to anyone 18 years old or younger and sign up forms can be found at Gordy’s Skate Co., Ludington Police Department and Safe Harbor Credit Union.