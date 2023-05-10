HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington High school students in Steve Nimcheski’s biology class spent Wednesday learning about some of the invasive species that are located in Ludington State Park.
One in particular, the Japanese barberry, is a plant that quickly takes over an area and can choke out the park’s native plants.
Nimcheski said Wednesday’s project helps to foster awareness among students about how to take better care of their world.
The goal for the day was to get through it “with a bit of elbow grease and sweat,” according to Nimcheski.
“These students can help us keep the diversity of our native species alive and well in the state park,” he said.
“Because they live here, I want them to know and understand the history of invasive species,” Nimcheski said. “I want them to know how the invasive species are affecting the park and I am hoping they will become good stewards of the park.”
Park interpreter Alan Wernette spoke with the students about the types of invasive species currently found in the area, and also took them on a nature hike to talk with them about the damage the invasives can cause to park ecosystems.
Emily Leslie, the Southwest Michigan natural resource steward, worked with the students on how to identify the Japanese barberry, emphasizing that education was the purpose, including “why the plant is harmful to the park and how to identify the plant.”
“The Japanese barberry comes into an area, takes over keeping our native plants from growing,” she said.
Leslie also noted that the plant is unique because it harbors higher populations of ticks.
Leslie said the students were identifying the plants for removal along the Skyline Trail.
“Once we cut them down we will follow up with a chemical treatment to make sure the plants do not keep growing,” she said.
Leslie hopes students will leave with a greater awareness of what they’re seeing when they’re out in the park.
“Maybe students will want to get involved and someday work in the outdoors environment or just volunteer time to help with issues like invasives,” she said.
Leslie said Ludington has quite a bit of barberry in the park, but it’s a “beautiful park, overall, and does not have many invasive plants.”
“It is a really nice place to see a high quality natural area,” she said.
Nimcheski added that if just one of the students signs up to volunteer with invasive species removal efforts, at the park or elsewhere, he’ll have done his job as a teacher.