On a warm and sun filled morning, hundreds of Ludington high school volunteers were out giving back to the community in many different ways. At Oriole Filed students were picking up trash, raking, weeding and generally cleaning up the area.
Junior Malakai Honyoust, was one of the many students at Oriole Field helping to beautify the area.
“I just thought it was a good idea to come out and help support our community. The community is always supporting us and the school,” he said. “The community supports us with scholarships, and grants.”
Honyoust, a member of the band, said the community helped pay for new uniforms.
A flock of students wearing white T-shirts weaved their way throughout the community doing a variety of tasks including flower planting at the schools, school forest trail maintenance, street clean-up, beautification of the Ludington Area Jaycees mini-golf area, beach clean-up and including some yard maintenance.
Cian O’Brien, a junior, spent a good portion of the morning operating a weed-whacker clearing overgrown grass near the batting cages at Oriole Field.
O’Brien said he just wanted to give back to a community that is always giving to us.
“It is nice to give back to a community that has always given to us,” he said. “To be able to give back to them for everything they have done for us just feels right.”
The students who volunteered for the LHS Loves Ludington Service Day were treated to a picnic luncheon and lawn games behind the high school.