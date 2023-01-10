Fifteen Ludington High School students have their passports ready to travel to France later this month.
The students are all taking French with LHS teacher Susan Shoup and they are very excited and a little nervous to be going on this once-in-a-lifetime trip.
The Daily News sat down with some of the students attending the trip to discuss their hopes and a few of their fears as well.
“I’m so excited to be going,” sophomore Katie Teske said. “I’m probably most excited about the old buildings. You don’t see buildings like those in America.”
Teske, her classmates, Shoup and nine parent chaperones will be heading out on Friday, Jan. 27 for eight days to explore Paris and its surrounding areas in France.
“This year, we are a relatively large group,” Shoup said. “My trips have always been open to any level of student and I have also always welcomed parents to go along. All of my trips have always been wonderful adventures.”
Sophomore Izzy Hodges stated that she has been preparing for the trip since she found out about last spring.
“Mrs. Shoup has had us doing a lot of listening activities to prepare,” Hodges said. “We listen to things and then have to translate them. I’m a little nervous about speaking French. The whole ‘new language’ thing is a bit nerve-racking. Mrs. Shoup wants us to order food and buy things in French when we are in Paris.”
Although many of the French know and speak English, the whole idea behind going to France is for the students to immerse themselves in the culture and embrace everything it has to offer.
“I want my students to use their French to negotiate simple things like meals, metro passes, and shopping in France,” Shoup said. “They may be on their own at times, but never alone, of course.”
Shoup has a lot of activities planned for her students to do in France and this is the first year she’s has had to organize most of the plans herself, thanks to COVID.
“This last student trip was two weeks before Notre Dame burned, in 2019,” she said. “The world has forever changed since then. Another trip didn’t seem possible but, sometimes the impossible needs to be challenged.
“I typically use a student tour company to organize my trips, but the costs have gone up so much since 2019, it is becoming very difficult to offer these all-encompassing tours. Fortunately, because I have lots of travel experience, I was able to organize this trip online at considerable savings for our families. It is nerve-racking to wire large sums of money to businesses overseas, but everything’s coming together.”
Having traveled to France multiple times and attending university and visiting relatives there, Shoup will be taking this group as her last group before she retires at the end of the school year.
“Mrs. Shoup has been really nice and a great teacher,” Hodges said. “I really like the way she interacts with us. She laughs with everyone and she has a lot of fun things we do in class to interact with.”
Teske agreed with Hodges, stating: “Mrs. Shoup is cool because she will speak to us in French, but she will also then translate to us in English, which helps us a lot.
“She has a lot of activities. One of my favorites is when she brings in food. We’ve made crepes and waffles. A lot of my friends hear what we do in class and say that they wished they would have taken French.”
The students have been attending lunch meetings with Shoup to prepare for the trip itself, discussing luggage sizes, things to bring and watching videos about France and French culture.
“We’ve watched some livestreams of what’s happening at the Eiffel Tower,” sophomore Ansel Carroll said. “Mrs. Shoup also told us to download maps of the metro (subway) so it would be easier to get around. We also downloaded the WhatsApp app on our phones so we can communicate with each other too.”
Along with visiting the popular sights of Paris, the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre and the Champs-Élysées, Shoup has additional day trips planned as well as free time for the students and chaperones to explore some things on their own.
“Our youth hostel in Paris is centrally located and has wonderful reviews. My students and parents will be close to all of the major monuments of Paris and we will really be exploring the city on our feet. We will also travel to Normandy to visit the D-Day beaches and cemetery at Coullville-Sur-Mer. We have a half-day trip to Versailles as well,” Shoup said. “I have each day planned to take maximum advantage of our time in Paris. I have asked my students to do research and find out what they really want to visit.
“Some of our group will be taking a cooking class in Paris and another part of our group wants to visit the museum of science and industry in La Villette. We will make these things happen. Without a tour company taking care of every detail, we will be able to choose where to have our lunches and dinners. Fortunately, Paris does have small, relatively inexpensive neighborhoods and restaurants. As a student at the University of Paris, I was able to eat fairly inexpensively.”
Shoup stated that she knows there will probably be issues that come up while they are in France, but working together, she, the students and the parents will be able to figure them out.
“COVID may have changed the world, but we should not let that stop us from living,” Shoup said. “I believe that it is important for students to learn how to handle themselves in foreign situations. I fully expect that we may have some problems arise, and that is OK. By the end of the week, I would like my students to return home confident that the world is not a scary place and that they can use their instincts and intelligence to have wonderful, educational adventures.”
Shoup is hopeful that her students will enjoy their experiences in France and she believes that having an opportunity to travel and see the world from different perspectives can be a great education.
“There is much to learn out there but so often popular culture makes us fearful and reluctant to participate in the world,” she said. “An important part of education should be to push our students gently into the world and give them the confidence to negotiate all sorts of situations. That is my hope for this trip.”