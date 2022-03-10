It has been a long and frustrating two years for many teachers at school across the state and locally as well. On March 3, the Ludington High School Wind Ensemble traveled to Shelby to compete in the District Band and Orchestra Festival, and those frustrations turned to joy with an overall rating of I.
The ensemble is comprised of students in ninth through 12th grade, according to Ludington Band Director Kieth Kuczynski.
He said last week was the first time some of his students have performed at this type of event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of the pandemic this is the only festival that the kids will participate in this year,” he said. “Normally they would go onto to play at a state festival but that has been canceled this year.”
Kuczynski said the ensemble performed two numbers during the festival.
“We would normally have a sight-reading piece as well but that was eliminated this year,” he said.
Following their performance on Thursday they received a short clinic from one of the judges at the festival.
The wind ensemble received am overall rating of I at the festival, Kuczynski credits that to the hard work for the students and especially his seniors who took on more of a leadership role with the ensemble.
The seniors have been here before and knew what to expect, according to Kuczynski.
“We were graded by the judges on five categories at the festival,” he said. “Tone, intonation, rhythm, technique and interpretation. We received 14 As and 1 B from the judges.”
He said that the one judges who gave them a B was very tough.
“I will take that B and be happy especially from that judge.”
Kuczynski and his bands will be playing for the fifth-grade students at Ludington Elementary School on Monday. He said he wants to get students excited about band. Students can begin playing in the band in sixth grade.